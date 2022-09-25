9 Leopard Print Coats We’re Already Loving This Autumn

Puffers, bombers, military jackets…the outerwear options are hardly in short supply. But there’s one style in particular that will always stay close to our hearts as the weather gets cooler: the leopard print coat.

There’s something instantly chic about the cover-up that makes us feel part ‘60s rocker/part Alexa Chung. And who can forget Jackie Kennedy in that Oleg Cassini-designed coat? It’s the ultimate buy now, wear forever wardrobe staple that suits anyone, and defies all trends.

Our love affair with animal print has been cemented with the latest high-street choices and everyone from Bella Hadid to Kate Moss are showing us how to style our LPC this winter. You can opt for the casual leopard print faux fur coat a la Kate Moss. For the ultimate ‘I left my house in a rush but still look amazing’ vibe, drape over jeans, a white tee and a thin black scarf. Très chic.

If you're a fan of more tailored pieces, then a structured leopard coat with shoulder pads and collar might be more up your alley. Structured leopard coats will also help with a slightly more put-together ensemble, and would look striking paired with a mini skirt and some knee-high boots.

Whichever style you opt for, the leopard print coat is a timeless classic that deserves a spot in your wardrobe ASAP. Shop our picks of the best leopard print coats below.