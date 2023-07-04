How To Shop Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Outfits

Spectator sports don't get much more stylish than tennis - and as of yesterday, all eyes will be on SW19. Wimbledon fans, you see, like to dress for the occasion (see: Tessa Thompson's terrific tailoring), which means what happens in the stands is (almost) as riveting as the on-court action. And if you're not a tennis aficionado, Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits are a reason to tune in.

The royal box is pretty much your front row equivalent when it come to outfit-spotting opportunities. And if there's one person who knows how to serve on Centre Court, it's Kate. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Princess of Wales isn't just a regular in the box, she's also called upon to present the players with their trophies at the end of the tournament so she's quite the pro.

For her first appearance at this year's event, Kate Middleton channeled the power-shouldered tailoring made famous by Princess Diana. Her mint-and-pearl blazer was by Balmain, which she paired with one of her favourite pairs of earrings from Shyla.

Balmain, Button-Embellished Double-Breasted Blazer - Her exact blazer is no longer available but this bouclé style fits the pastel brief.

Shyla, Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings - The Princess of Wales wears these affordable pearl earrings on repeat.

At last year's event, Kate wore one of her favourite occasionwear designers, Alessandra Rich, who is pretty much the queen of polka dots in the fashion world. Teaming the subtly puff-sleeved frock with toe-cap slingback heels, it was a classic style ace from the Princess of Wales. The exact style is sold out but there's a similar version, this time black with baby pink spots, that is available for £1,640.

Alessandra Rich, Embellished Polka Dot Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

Watching the men's doubles final the day before, Kate also brought out a wide-brimmed straw hat to shade her face from the fierce midday sun (chic and practical). It's still in stock at one of her favourite high street shops, LK Bennett, for £69.

LK Bennett, Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat

One of her style signatures while on public duty is a preference for white accessories. As well as optic white stiletto pumps from Gianvito Rossi - not to mention those two-tone slingback heels by Alessandra Rich - Kate's handbag of choice is Mulberry's Amberley. The exact top-handle style she carried last year is sold out but the satchel version is still in stock for £895.

Of course, the royal family has form when it comes to being fashionable tennis fans. Princess Diana favoured pastel-coloured suiting and pearls, bringing plenty of power-shouldered polish to proceedings. While Meghan Markle's striped shirt and wide-leg trouser combo won the style stakes (in straight sets) in 2018.

Kate Middleton's Wimbledon wardrobe tends to centre around a summery dress. For 2021's men's singles final, she chose a dreamy pastel pink dress from Beulah London, accessorising with high street heels from Aldo. With its cinched waist (and strawberries-and-cream theme) it was the perfect outfit for staying cool in the most nail-biting sets.

In 2018, she gave sunshine yellow a spin with a sheath-style dress by Dolce & Gabbana (it's one of her favourite shades to wear in the stands). Like the Queen, who was known to chose bright colours so that people could easily spot her in a crowd, it was head-turning for all the right reasons.

Having said that, wearing top-to-toe white is always a good option. In 2019, she wore a tea dress by Suzannah, balancing a pair of sunglasses on her head as she walked around the grounds. What can we say? It's game, set, match to Middleton.