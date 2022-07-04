Who Is In The Wimbledon Royal Box Today?

  1. Home
As Wimbledon is now underway, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see who will be sat in the Royal Box this year. Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in the tournament this year - and the best place to watch it all unfold? The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue. The Royal Box has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Over the years we have seen many a star-studded list of people in attendance.

Who sits in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

As the name suggests, it has hosted a huge number of British royals over the years, from Prince William and Duchess Kate to The Queen and Meghan Markle. Apart from the royal family many famous faces and VIPs have graced the royal box too. The invitees have included the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Claire Foy, Anna Wintour, Samuel L Jackson and Lewis Hamilton. Although Lewis Hamilton was actually denied entry for not adhering to the Wimbledon dress code - so make sure you're suited and booted!

Who is in the Royal Box today?

In the Royal Box today are none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The pair watched the men's quarter final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner, with Kate re-wearing a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and accessorised with pearl earrings.

What is it like sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

Getting the best view in the house, which is placed at the baseline at Centre Court, offering unparalleled views of every serve that takes place isn't the only perk that comes with a Royal Box ticket. Guests are also automatically invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day. Who knows, you could find yourself rubbing shoulders with the royal family while you're there - sounds like an ideal day!

The level of comfort in the box is also second to none. The Royal box features comfy 'dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs', according to the official Wimbledon website. The chairs have an extra level of padding and comfort than the fold down plastic chairs that regular viewers sit on for hours on end.

Can I get a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

The short answer is: no. The Royal Box has 74 seats and you can only get one of them if you are invited by the Chairman of the All England Club, who takes suggestions from The Championships' organising committee. The Lawn Tennis Association and other sources suggest as to who should be offered a seat. However, the prestigious seating area is located between seat blocks 201 and 212, with 301 and 318 behind, so those seats are the try to get if you want to be close to royalty.

