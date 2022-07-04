Who Is In The Wimbledon Royal Box Today?

As Wimbledon is now underway, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see who will be sat in the Royal Box this year. Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in the tournament this year - and the best place to watch it all unfold? The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue. The Royal Box has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Over the years we have seen many a star-studded list of people in attendance.
Who sits in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?
As the name suggests, it has hosted a huge number of British royals over the years, from Prince William and Duchess Kate to The Queen and Meghan Markle. Apart from the royal family many famous faces and VIPs have graced the royal box too. The invitees have included the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Claire Foy, Anna Wintour, Samuel L Jackson and Lewis Hamilton. Although Lewis Hamilton was actually denied entry for not adhering to the Wimbledon dress code - so make sure you're suited and booted!
Who is in the Royal Box today?
In the Royal Box today are none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The pair watched the men's quarter final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner, with Kate re-wearing a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and accessorised with pearl earrings.
What is it like sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?
Getting the best view in the house, which is placed at the baseline at Centre Court, offering unparalleled views of every serve that takes place isn't the only perk that comes with a Royal Box ticket. Guests are also automatically invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day. Who knows, you could find yourself rubbing shoulders with the royal family while you're there - sounds like an ideal day!
The level of comfort in the box is also second to none. The Royal box features comfy 'dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs', according to the official Wimbledon website. The chairs have an extra level of padding and comfort than the fold down plastic chairs that regular viewers sit on for hours on end.
Can I get a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?
The short answer is: no. The Royal Box has 74 seats and you can only get one of them if you are invited by the Chairman of the All England Club, who takes suggestions from The Championships' organising committee. The Lawn Tennis Association and other sources suggest as to who should be offered a seat. However, the prestigious seating area is located between seat blocks 201 and 212, with 301 and 318 behind, so those seats are the try to get if you want to be close to royalty.
Wimbledon celebrities – Grazia
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her father, Michael Middleton attend day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2021.
Was David hustling for spot on the Met Gala guest list?
It's only natural that Queen B would land a seat in the royal box, after all...
The perks of being a royal in-law: there's always a spot in the royal box with your name on it...
Before season 2 of the smash-hit period drama took over the world, the cast of Bridgerton attended the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day of Wimbledon together.
Just two extremely well-dressed Oscar nominees, having a chat...
The Dowager Countess of Grantham and Gandalf take a summer day trip...
Pippa and James made their Wimbledon debut as a married couple in 2017.
When Mamma Mia and the British monarchy collide...
We can only wonder what Anna thought of Bradley's off-duty look...
The Beckham boys (minus Brooklyn) enjoyed a family day out.
What a pairing! Socialite and fashion designer Poppy posed alongside Hollywood starlet Sienna Miller.
Perfect spot the celeb fodder: look close and you'll spot Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Lily James, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Hugh Grant and former PM David Cameron...
Another sibling day out for the Middletons.
One row behind Kate and Wills, you'll spot Mayor of London Sadiq Khan...
We can only hope that Chrissy live tweeted the whole match...
Rewind to the summer of 2015, when Drake was doing the tennis HAB thing and attending each and every Serena Williams match...
Those facial expressions could be straight out of a Renaissance painting...
Keira and husband James opt for co-ordinating navy blue looks.
Avengers assemble on Centre Court...
Oh to be a fly on the wall of the royal box when Victoria Beckham and Samuel L Jackson were deep in conversation...
The model, the Oscar nominee and the survival expert...
Well this is awkward now! In 2021 Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor went to Wimbledon with her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The comedian is of course now dating Kim Kardashian...
Three national treasures in the same frame.
The Hollywood superstar made a surprise appearance at the annual tennis event looking very suave.
At Wimbledon 2013, a new Hollywood bromance was born...
Pippa enjoyed a chat with former heptathlete and BBC pundit Denise.
The royal couple attended day 9 of the tennis event wearing co-ordinating blue outfits.
As ever, the Beckhams proved their mastery of co-ordinated couples dressing (though this time no leather was involved...)
The TV presenter made her debut public apperence with her basketball player fiancé, Ben Simmons.
And lo, the random Wimbledon celebrity generator produced... the then-leader of the Lib Dems, a tennis legend and the Princess of Genovia!
The Love Island host made an appearance on day 6 of the 2021 tournament.
A rare sighting of the Middleton sisters...
The ultimate royal wave...
David Beckham sits in the prestigious royal box before the start of the Men's Singles Semi Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Maybe Kate is getting a few tennis tips from the retired British player?
A pregnant Princess Beatrice was spotted in the royal box chatting away to her husband Edoardo between sets.
Princess Beatrice wasn't the only royal in the box on day 12 of Wimbledon 2021. She was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex and they were also interacting between sets.
The morning TV presenter opted for a smart cream suit as she was spotted on her way to Wimbledon's official Pimm's lounge.