The Princess Of Wales’s Mango Dress Is Almost Sold Out, But You Can Shop Other Options From £22.99

The Princess of Wales deployed not one but two power moves in the wardrobe department for today's visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre. The first was a polo neck, a well-documented favourite of both her and husband's, and the second was the fact that she wore top-to-toe tonal, in this case, forest green. Everything - right down to her signature suede pumps, Gianvito Rossi, and her handbag, Jimmy Choo - was a leafy shade that was perfectly in keeping with this time of year.

©Getty

The polo neck is actually a polo neck dress from Mango. It's almost sold out in both colours in all sizes apart from 8 and 10, but the retailer has plenty of others to choose from that will tick the same sleek box as the Princess of Wales'. If you're a fan of knee-high boots and belts, this cream minidress is a winner that can be dressed up and down as needed. If you like ribbed knits, then this grey maxi, which has a gently flaring silhouette and boat-style neckline, is another safe bet.

Her coat was the other star of the show. It's from Hobbs, but is sadly sold out, although there are several green coats still available that would do a similar job. (The Carine, a double-breasted style in a lighter shade of green, would be a subtle autumn statement.) But if you're worried about green not being the most practical shade, why not copy the style instead? Wrap coats are one of the easiest outerwear categories to get right - and the high street has plenty of everyday options that will look just as good with jeans and they will with workwear.

Whistles has a particularly nice version, the Lorna, which comes in either biscuit or black and would look lovely with wide-leg jeans and zip-up ankle boots. Zara's, which clocks in at just under £50, comes with an oversized hood. And for something classic that you can pull out year after year, you can't beat Arket's, whose wool-blend version is the ultimate camel coat.