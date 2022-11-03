Camel Coats Are Kate Middleton’s Autumn Staple – Here Are Our Favourites To Shop Now

Kate Middleton is as busy as ever being our future queen, both in the literal sovereign sense, and the camp-centric lexicon sense. An advocate for the UK's mental health services, the Princess of Wales has returned to royal duties in Scarborough, visiting youth organisations. She also managed to make quite the fashion statement with a gorgeous camel coat.

Kate’s look for the day caught our eye. Are monochrome looks making a comeback? It seems the last time we saw unbroken solid colours on the fashion scene was Hilary Clinton back in the 2016 elections, with her blue-on-blue-on-blue-on-blue-on-blue pantsuits, but we predict the Princess will be bringing monochrome back in 2022. A camel coat for winter 2022 is frankly, compulsory.

©Karwai Tang/WireImage

What Exactly Is Kate Wearing, And Where Can I Get It?

Kate Middleton was wearing a three-quarter-length camel coat, alongside a midi-length wool roll-neck dress, and camel stilettos. She finished off the look with some simple gold hoops and a chunky brown Boden belt.

Intriguingly enough, Kate wore Accessorize Twisted Circle Drop Earrings, which sold for only £1.50. These have all been snatched up, but you can get similar Pave Linked earrings from Accessorize for just £6.

Kate is a fan of the camel coat, having worn a Massimo Dutti coat on several occasions (we love a royal recycled outfit), and now, so are we. If you want to monochrome your life, shop below for the best camel coats to look just like Kate.

SHOP: Where To Buy The Best Camel Coats Á La Kate Middleton For Winter 2022