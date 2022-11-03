Camel Coats Are Kate Middleton’s Autumn Staple – Here Are Our Favourites To Shop Now

Kate Middleton is as busy as ever being our future queen, both in the literal sovereign sense, and the camp-centric lexicon sense. An advocate for the UK's mental health services, the Princess of Wales has returned to royal duties in Scarborough, visiting youth organisations. She also managed to make quite the fashion statement with a gorgeous camel coat.
Kate’s look for the day caught our eye. Are monochrome looks making a comeback? It seems the last time we saw unbroken solid colours on the fashion scene was Hilary Clinton back in the 2016 elections, with her blue-on-blue-on-blue-on-blue-on-blue pantsuits, but we predict the Princess will be bringing monochrome back in 2022. A camel coat for winter 2022 is frankly, compulsory.
What Exactly Is Kate Wearing, And Where Can I Get It?
Kate Middleton was wearing a three-quarter-length camel coat, alongside a midi-length wool roll-neck dress, and camel stilettos. She finished off the look with some simple gold hoops and a chunky brown Boden belt.
To recreate her look, the best roll-neck jumper dress in camel is certainly the Reiss Sarah Cashmere Blend Roll Neck Jumper (£158) or the JOSEPH Cashmere sweater dress (£417). The New Look Camel Knit Roll Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress (£34.99) is perfect for a more budget-friendly version.
Kate accessorises with the Ralph Lauren Celia Calfskin Pump (£460), alongside a Boden Woven Waist Belt (£60) and a DeMellier The Nano Montreal Bag (£295).
Intriguingly enough, Kate wore Accessorize Twisted Circle Drop Earrings, which sold for only £1.50. These have all been snatched up, but you can get similar Pave Linked earrings from Accessorize for just £6.
Kate is a fan of the camel coat, having worn a Massimo Dutti coat on several occasions (we love a royal recycled outfit), and now, so are we. If you want to monochrome your life, shop below for the best camel coats to look just like Kate.
SHOP: Where To Buy The Best Camel Coats Á La Kate Middleton For Winter 2022
The Best Camel Coats
This brand is a favourite of Kate's and has had multiple wears on royal visits. We can see why.
This Reiss coat is hand-finished and adorned with enamel press-stud cuffs.
We can never say no to a coat on sale, and this New Look number has a tie-belt to cinch in the waist.
Featured on its AW22 runway, the COS camel coat is made with an ultra-soft traceable wool-TENCEL™ Lyocell blend.
The brushed wool composition of this coat gives it a distinctive shine.
Double-breasted coats guarantee you a regal look, and Mango's coat has been made with sustainable fibres.
If you want to look less regal and more like Arthur Dent from The Hitchhiker's Guide, we love this dressing-gown-inspired coat.
The notched lapels of this River Island coat are sharp and ultra-modern.
Customise the length of your wool-blend coat with measurements for petite, regular and tall statures.
A shake-up from the rest, this New Look coat is shorter and has a hood.
Another short option, but with no hood, this is perfect for those whose love language is blazers.