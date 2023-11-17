From Dyson Hoovers To Coffee Machines For £500 Less, The John Lewis Black Friday Sale Is Unbelievable

When it comes to Black Friday, there are certain stores you just know are going to have great deals - and John Lewis is at the top of that list. With deals on everything from perfumes (20% off) and beauty advent calendars (10% off) to Dysons and air fryers (save £50), the John Lewis Black Friday saleis a bargain hunter's dream.
The John Lewis Black Friday sale is live for a month, but the brand is dropping new deals all the time. On the John Lewis Black Friday homepage, it says there are already over 1,000 great savings available and with that number, you're going to need some help.
A John Lewis Black Friday sale is the best place to get some Christmas shopping done - there's something for everyone in store, from baby deals to kitchen cookware for your biggest Bake Off fans.
John Lewis says its research has found the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ have been replaced by a 45-day countdown, with the average person expected to have already started shopping in earnest earlier this month. So, with that in mind the John Lewis Black Friday sale includes major brands like Ted Baker, Coach, Monica Vinader, Laura Ashley, Marshall, Maxi-Cosi and more.
It might even be worth picking yourself up a little treat, too.
So, without further ado, here are our picks of the very best deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.
The Best John Lewis Black Friday Deals 2023
Description
The Siemens TE651209 EQ6 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Titanium, is less than half price with an
Description
You don't often get reductions on luxe items like Le Creuset, so we're quite obsessed with the
Description
There's a lot to love about Christmas, but the beauty gift sets are up there. This Yves Saint
Description
You betcha bottom dollar we organised the air fryers by biggest Black Friday discount and this had
Description
The John Lewis Black Friday sale is exactly the time to think about white goods and hoovers,
Description
ghd is another great brand to invest in on Black Friday. And these Unplugged Cordless Hair
Description
There are loads of amazing accessories for sale, but 50% off Radley bags is a win. We love this
Description
This Superdry Fuji Hooded Mid Length Puffer Coat in Nordic Chrome Navy is super warm - and we'll
Does John Lewis participate in Black Friday?
Yes – the John Lewis Black Friday sale is one of the best for deals, as it runs across so many departments, big brands and big ticket items. You can find everything from Whistles dresses to coffee machines and even televisions.
How much discount do you get on Black Friday?
The offers vary across the store, but some items are already 50% off and we've found items with hundreds of pounds off, too. Plus if you have a John Lewis membership card or vouchers, things could get discounted even further.
How long do Black Friday deals last at John Lewis?
The John Lewis Black Friday lasts for a month and continues past Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a counter on the website of how long there is left.
When is Black Friday in the UK 2023?
Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US and is on the same day in the UK - Friday November 24. It lasts over the weekend with Cyber Monday also being full of sales on November 27. But many stores start their sales early.
