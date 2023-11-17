From Dyson Hoovers To Coffee Machines For £500 Less, The John Lewis Black Friday Sale Is Unbelievable

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is live for a month, but the brand is dropping new deals all the time. On the John Lewis Black Friday homepage, it says there are already over 1,000 great savings available and with that number, you're going to need some help.

A John Lewis Black Friday sale is the best place to get some Christmas shopping done - there's something for everyone in store, from baby deals to kitchen cookware for your biggest Bake Off fans.

John Lewis says its research has found the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ have been replaced by a 45-day countdown, with the average person expected to have already started shopping in earnest earlier this month. So, with that in mind the John Lewis Black Friday sale includes major brands like Ted Baker, Coach, Monica Vinader, Laura Ashley, Marshall, Maxi-Cosi and more.

It might even be worth picking yourself up a little treat, too.

So, without further ado, here are our picks of the very best deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

The Best John Lewis Black Friday Deals 2023

Does John Lewis participate in Black Friday?

Yes – the John Lewis Black Friday sale is one of the best for deals, as it runs across so many departments, big brands and big ticket items. You can find everything from Whistles dresses to coffee machines and even televisions.

How much discount do you get on Black Friday?

The offers vary across the store, but some items are already 50% off and we've found items with hundreds of pounds off, too. Plus if you have a John Lewis membership card or vouchers, things could get discounted even further.

How long do Black Friday deals last at John Lewis?

The John Lewis Black Friday lasts for a month and continues past Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a counter on the website of how long there is left.

When is Black Friday in the UK 2023?

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US and is on the same day in the UK - Friday November 24. It lasts over the weekend with Cyber Monday also being full of sales on November 27. But many stores start their sales early.