The Best Cordless Hair Stylers To Shop On Amazon Prime Day 2022

Electrical tools and cordless hair stylers are often on the higher end of the price scale and so snapping up a discounted bargain on Amazon Prime Day can feel that bit better knowing you’ve saved a few pounds on something worth much, much more.

The cordless hair styler has become increasingly popular since the release of the iconic Dyson Corrale. Other brands quickly followed suit with BaByliss, Cloud Nine and GHD all having recently launched their own cordless hair stylers, too. But while portable hair tools seem to be the big new thing in hair styling, they can be expensive. So can we count on Amazon Prime Day to oblige our beauty needs?

The good news is, we can help. We've rounded up all the new portable hair straighteners and cordless hair stylers on the market, and given them a thorough test - so that you don't have to. We've put them through their paces, taken them out and about and officially road-tested their use - in the hope it will help you decide which one is right for you.

Best cordless hair styler for travelling: ghd

Weight: 300g (aka ULTRA lightweight)

Battery life: 20-minutes

Accessories included: Charging USB cable & mains adaptor, lightweight heatproof carry case.

Flight-mode: YES. The ghd Unplugged styler has been created specifically with flight-friendly technology in mind, so you can take it in your hand luggage no problem. It also automatically switches off after three minutes of inactivity to preserve the battery life (meaning you won't have to worry about it burning your bag!)

Summary: The first thing you notice with the ghd Unplugged Cordless Straightener is just how TEENY it is. It's ultra-lightweight and so small it can easily fit in your handbag/gymbag/overnight bag without a problem. The USB charging cable is also extremely handy - you can charge them up wherever you fancy, without carrying around a heavy battery cable. Like all ghd Stylers, the temperature is set at the optimum 185ºC - the ultimate temperature for long-wearing, effortless styling with minimal damage to your locks. Hair is left smooth, frizz-free and ultra-shiny.

Because of the size of the styler, the plates are much smaller, meaning you have to take the time to section your hair properly and feed through thinner pieces of hair at a time. With 20-minutes run time, someone with long or ultra-curly hair might struggle to complete their entire hair, meaning the Unplugged is definitely designed as a travel option, rather than a replacement for your everyday straightener.

Best cordless hair styler for damage-control: Cloud Nine

Weight: 290 grams (about the same weight as your iPhone. CRAZY)

Battery life: 30-minutes. Not too shabby.

Flight-mode: Unlike some of the other tools, the Cloud Nine Styler doesn't have a flight-friendly mode - so will have to go in your hold luggage.

Accessories included: Get ready, the Cloud Nine styler comes with a LOT of accessories… you'll receive: a faux leather carry case, a white faux leather roll bag, charging pod, faux leather travel pouch, protective heat resistant guard, Universal Voltage Charger and plug adaptors. In fact, the accessories alone are worth a whopping £260.

Summary: The Cloud Nine styler is the lightest we trialled. At just 290 grams, you won't even notice it in your bag… it's that light. Like the Dyson, it comes complete with a snazzy looking charging dock, so you can keep it on your dresser plus a handy travel bag for when you want to take it on-the-go. Because of its teeny-tiny size, the plates are also quite small - so you have to be patient, feeding in smaller sections than you might usually. It does however feature a unique vibrating action which works to minimise friction, allowing you to style at lower temperatures which helps to restore your hair’s natural health. With two variable temperatures (160°C or 170°C) you can style at lower temperatures without causing heat damage and still get the smooth, sleek finish you require.

Best cordless hair styler for everyday use: Dyson

Weight: 0.56kg (fairly hefty)

Battery life: 30-minutes - but you also have the option of using them while charging with the cord attached.

Accessories included: Heat resistant travel pouch, charging dock, magnetic 360 charging cable

Flight-mode: Yes. The Corrale comes with a clever little feature which disconnects the battery, allowing you to fly with it * . It also has Universal Voltage, so you can use it while you're abroad.

(NB: * Japan has stricter aviation laws meaning you can't fly in or out of Japan with a straightener in your hand-luggage. If you're unsure, it's best to check with your airline first.)

Summary: Dyson really nailed it when they came up with the Corrale. While it's a fair bit heavier than some of the other cordless hair tools, it's the best straightener to double up as your everyday hair styler - making the £399 price tag slightly more acceptable. The Dyson Corrale has unique manganese copper alloy plates, that flex around your hair to gather it as it straightens. The idea is that you end up using less heat on the hair, as you get a smooth finish the first time you pass it through the hair. Plus, because the plates are larger than most of the other more lightweight counterparts, you're able to get a super smooth finish just as you would with any other non-cordless hair straightener - you can also create curls and waves - just as you would a normal styler.

Plus, with the Corrale, you also have the option to use it with the cord attached - so unless you're out-and-about, battery life shouldn't ever be an issue. Plus, the charging dock looks ultra chic on your dresser.

Best cordless hair styler for curls: Babyliss

Weight: 350g

Battery life: an impressive 40-minutes

Accessories included: Travel storage case with heat protective lining, heat protection mat and heat protection styling glove.

Flight-mode: Yep. The BaByliss cordless range has the same battery pack as a laptop and can even be used in-flight on a plane.* *