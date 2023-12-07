I’m Wearing This High Street Jumper Dress On Repeat This Winter (And It’s Now On Sale)

If, like me, comfort is key when choosing what to wear - then you'll also appreciate the snuggly nature of a jumper dress. Whilst there are plenty around right now, I've been searching out my favourites of the season and there's one that I've been wearing on repeat.

My current favourite is from Jigsaw. Whilst I usually opt for an all-black ensemble, I've embraced a little colour and gone for a bright shade of scarlet red. Not only is this style 100% Merino wool, making it super soft, but it also has great cuff details to add a little extra. If you prefer a more fitted look, the dress itself comes with a rope tie belt - I personally prefer a looser fit so will tie the belt at the back for a more casual silhouette.

Grazia's Shopping Editor, Julia Harvey ©@julialoui

Sure, a bright red jumper dress does have a touch of the Santa-style to it, but that only means you can look like you're in the festive spirit without even a hint of tinsel.

Personally, I much prefer a maxi length dress to anything short, so this style is perfect, hitting just at the calf (I'm 5'7" if you need a ref). If you're petite, a long length looks super chic - just wear with a heeled boot if you don't want to floor-skim. To avoid that awkward gap between your boots and the hem of your dress, opt for knee high boots for a full coverage outfit.