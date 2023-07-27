This Jigsaw Dress Is Perfect For Work – And Got Me Three Compliments By Lunchtime

With a wardrobe dedicated solely to dresses, I would say I’m a bit of an expert. Split into sections, I’ve got the summer minis (that, let’s be honest, aren’t seeing the light of day at the moment), slip dresses for fancier occasions and then there’s the midis I can throw on for those ‘I have nothing to wear’ days. And with summer not playing ball, these are happening more frequently than they should. Meaning I’m relying even more on my midi dress collection. My latest addition? A Jigsaw dress with gold buttons snaking down the sleeves. Taking it out for its first trip to the office today, I can honestly say this is the most compliments I’ve ever had before lunchtime.

Harriet wearing the Jigsaw dress

My boyfriend said, 'Wow, you look so nice today,' – he usually sees me in WFH scruffs so I think his reaction was pure shock. A stranger on the tube asked me where I got it from – if you live in London, you’ll know talking on the underground is a rarity. And as soon as I stepped foot in the office three colleagues said they liked my dress. For these reasons alone, I’m pretty sure this Jigsaw dress is going to be one of my most-worn items in my wardrobe from here on out.

SHOP: The Jigsaw Dress

1. Jigsaw, Button Detail Crepe Midi Dress Buy now Description The Jigsaw dress in question. I’m no Mystic Meg but I assume this one will sell out as quickly as ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Launching last year in a pastel blue, it sold out at record speed – largely due to it being the perfect wedding guest colour. Then, it launched in a deep green (it’s currently in the sale for £135) and now it’s in the universal shade of black ready for autumn. So why is it such a winner? To start, I love anything with contrast-stitch detailing as it has the innate ability to make any item look instantly more premium than its price tag. And this particular style just so happens to have the white stitching in very flattering places. The neckline is a V, but not too deep or low – so office-appropriate. When it comes to the length – this will of course differ depending on your height – I’m 5’5” (maybe 4.5”, but I’m claiming that extra half an inch) and it sits perfectly just above my flat sandals. And the buttons, can we talk about the golden wonky buttons? Evenly spaced down either sleeve, they give the dress that hard-to-find wow-factor.

Harriet wearing the Jigsaw dress

It’s safe to say, I’m obsessed, and as will you be when you realise how versatile this Jigsaw dress is. For the office with flats, for brunch with heels, and come autumn, I’ll be adding a roll-neck top underneath with knee-high boots. Be quick, great dresses don’t stick around for long!

2. H&M, Oversized Tie-Detail Dress Buy now Description Smock shapes can be swampy, but this one has ruched tie detail that’ll avoid this from happening. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. COS, Scarf-Detail Maxi Shirt Dress Buy now Description Move over scarf coats, the scarf dress is going to be the hero item this year if COS has anything ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Arket, Bouclé Maxi Dress Buy now Description For colder days towards the beginning of autumn, Arket's knitted maxi dress is a winner. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now