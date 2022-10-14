Palace x Gucci: The Luxury Streetwear Collab We Never Knew We Needed

Following months of speculation, the Palace x Gucci partnership has officially been announced - and it's even cooler than you might think.

Gucci is no stranger to collabs. Previously having teamed up with Adidas and The North Face, Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, has expressed his love for partnerships, saying: 'From time to time I feel the need to play with someone else.' And play he did.

Blending Gucci's undeniable influence on youth culture, with the London skate brand's back catalogue, the partnership takes inspiration from 'the street' a place which Michele claims 'fashion comes alive'. The Palace x Gucci collaboration sees a blending of sensibilities, combining the approaches, obsessions and meanings that unify the two brands under one collection.

Sitting front and centre of this unification is the logo, which merges Gucci's iconic double-G with Palaces' Tri-Ferg. The collection consists of signature Gucci pieces as you've never seen them before; Gucci's horse-bit loafer is reimagined and adorned with a playful Palace 'P' charm and elsewhere, the monogram is reimagined in shades of bubblegum pink, camouflage and baby blue.

High-end streetwear pieces such as two-piece motorbike suits and shearling jackets are also sprinkled around the collection, sitting alongside Palace's classic football tees, hoodies and tanks. But clothing is not all this collaboration has brought us.

Palace's fascination with motorcycle culture ignited a partnership with motorbike manufacturer MOTO GUZZI. The result? Limited-edition versions of the iconic V7 motorbike, dressed head to toe in the brands' logos. A Palace x Gucci safe is also present in the collection, of which only 10 will be available worldwide.

The collection will be available online from 21 October through Gucci Vault, the concept store launched by Gucci in September 2021. In the meantime, you can get a taste of the collection below.