The Secret Shopping Hack To Get New Shoes, Boots And Trainers From £3.99

What if we were to tell you there’s a way you can get new Adidas, New Balance and Nike trainers along with brands including UGG and Crocs for a cut of the price? Or that you can get some new season autumn boots for up to 80% off? Well, this is the secret we’ve been dying to share with you. High street hero, Schuh, has come up with a genius idea to make sure none of its shop-stock goes to waste. Instead of getting rid of ex-display discounted shoes, Schuh has set up a handy one-stop-shop online for everyone to buy them for way cheaper than they are.

So, what’s the catch? Of course, with people trying pairs on in-store, there can often be some slight wear-and-tear. Luckily, though, Schuh lists pictures of the exact pair of shoes that are up for grabs so you can see what you’re buying. If you head to the description box, it’ll also tell you what faults (if any) are on the shoes so you can see what to look out for. With everything from new season Schuh styles to branded pairs, you can save so much money on shoes, trainers and boots. We know what you're thinking - where can you find this secret shop? If you head to Schuh and search ‘ex display’, you’ll find it. And last time we checked, there’s over 500 pairs to choose from in the women’s section. But you can also find so many back-to-school shoes for kids along with hundreds of pairs for men, too.

The only thing is, these are one-off display shoes meaning they’re only available in certain sizes. Luckily, Schuh has stopped you from having to trawl through by letting you refine your search by size. You can also search by brand – Converse, New Balance, Superga (loved by Kate Middleton) and Birkenstock are bound to sell out first. Note: there’s currently a pair of £90 New Balance on site for just £25.99! With everything from strappy heeled sandals for a night out to chunky Chelsea boots to take your summer outfits into autumn, we predict you’ll find a pair to update your wardrobe. And if can’t find any at Schuh, we’re here to tell you another secret. Another high street brand that sells its ex-display shoes is Office. Enter: Office Offcuts.

The website is home to ex-display styles that are all still in good nick. And again, you get to see pictures of the exact shoes you’re buying to see any faults before you add to basket. Not only is this a sure-fire way to save some cash, it’s also a great sustainable way to buy shoes that would otherwise go to waste. Want to see some of the best pairs we predict will sell-out first? Here are some of our top ex-display finds from the likes of New Balance, Nike and even Loeffler Randall - yes, really!