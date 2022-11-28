  1. Home
Here’s How To Shop Emrata’s Knee-High Boots On The High Street

Skinny jeans + snake-print = the new date-night dressing formula...

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

The location? Madison Square Garden. The subjects? Emrata and Pete Davidson. Whether it was a date or not is up for debate because their outfits didn't give much away. For him, a blue tracksuit from Sinclair. For her, a puffer jacket from North Face. She did, however, hint at something a little more suggestive with her choice of footwear: a pair of snakeskin knee-high boots from Dear Frances.

She wore them together with skinny jeans, a throwback combo that you might be able to get on board with before party season starts in earnest, especially when you hear that you can buy a similar pair of boots on the high street. Zara's version - a cream and black snake-print style with a chunky block heel - is available in most sizes for £129. And if you're not a reptile fan, Dune's woven leather knee-high boot will make a similar statement for £135 (reduced as part of the brand's sale for Cyber Monday).

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Knee-High Boots On The High Street

Zara, Leather High-Heel Boots With Inner Platform
1 of 5

Zara's snake-print boots can be worn with skinny jeans or maxi skirts.

Schuh, Dakota Knee Boots In Natural Snake Print
2 of 5

Schuh's knee-high boots, in cream and grey snake-print, will add a boho-luxe touch to your wardrobe of floral dresses.

Dune, Woven-Leather Knee-High Boots
3 of 5

I love the woven leather on these knee-high boots - and they're currently in the brand's sale, reduced from £225 to £135.

Reformation, Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
4 of 5

Not a fan of snake-print? Try these mock-croc boots by Reformation.

Reiss, Pull-On Knee-High Boots
5 of 5

With their pointed toe and spiked heel, Reiss' snake-print boots would get the seal of approval from Emrata.

