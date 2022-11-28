Here’s How To Shop Emrata’s Knee-High Boots On The High Street

The location? Madison Square Garden. The subjects? Emrata and Pete Davidson. Whether it was a date or not is up for debate because their outfits didn't give much away. For him, a blue tracksuit from Sinclair. For her, a puffer jacket from North Face. She did, however, hint at something a little more suggestive with her choice of footwear: a pair of snakeskin knee-high boots from Dear Frances.

She wore them together with skinny jeans, a throwback combo that you might be able to get on board with before party season starts in earnest, especially when you hear that you can buy a similar pair of boots on the high street. Zara's version - a cream and black snake-print style with a chunky block heel - is available in most sizes for £129. And if you're not a reptile fan, Dune's woven leather knee-high boot will make a similar statement for £135 (reduced as part of the brand's sale for Cyber Monday).