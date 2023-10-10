  1. Home|
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore The Perfect Autumn Outfit

It's as easy as a faux-leather coat and a slip skirt.

by Natalie Hammond |
Published
1
Emily Ratajkowski might be the definition of hot girl summer but that doesn't mean she doesn't known a thing or two about dressing for autumn. Spotted out and about yesterday, the model-author's outfit couldn't have been more seasonal, featuring a conker brown faux-leather coat, a silk maxi skirt and knee-high suede boots. It was as autumnal as a pumpkin-spiced latte.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a brown leather coat ©Getty

With weather taking a colder turn this week, the time has come to do your seasonal wardrobe switch-over (if you haven't already). Winter coats, cable-knit jumpers, sweater dresses - they're all about to get their window of opportunity as last weekend's random heatwave enters your rearview mirror. Having said that, EmRata paired her faux-leather trench with an item of clothing that is decidedly summery - a slip skirt from Silk Laundry - proving that you can eke out your hot-weather wardrobe for a few weeks yet.

SHOP: The Emily Ratajkowski Approach To Autumn

1. Topshop, Longline Milk Chocolate Trench

2. Mango, Leather-Effect Trench Coat

3. Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Trench-Style Coat With Belt

4. Silk Laundry, Long Bias-Cut Skirt

5. Loewe, Small Squeeze Bag In Nappa Lambskin

