Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore The Perfect Autumn Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski might be the definition of hot girl summer but that doesn't mean she doesn't known a thing or two about dressing for autumn. Spotted out and about yesterday, the model-author's outfit couldn't have been more seasonal, featuring a conker brown faux-leather coat, a silk maxi skirt and knee-high suede boots. It was as autumnal as a pumpkin-spiced latte.
With weather taking a colder turn this week, the time has come to do your seasonal wardrobe switch-over (if you haven't already). Winter coats, cable-knit jumpers, sweater dresses - they're all about to get their window of opportunity as last weekend's random heatwave enters your rearview mirror. Having said that, EmRata paired her faux-leather trench with an item of clothing that is decidedly summery - a slip skirt from Silk Laundry - proving that you can eke out your hot-weather wardrobe for a few weeks yet.
SHOP: The Emily Ratajkowski Approach To Autumn
Topshop has always made decent faux leather - and this milk chocolate trench is the perfect
The great thing about a leather trench coat (whether real or faux) is that it won't crinkle like
Massimo Dutti has some of the best leather on the high street, including this nappa trench coat
Emily Ratajkowski buys her silk slip skirts from Silk Laundry.
She's been carrying the same handbag - Loewe's Squeeze Bag - on repeat over the past few weeks.