Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore The Perfect Autumn Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski might be the definition of hot girl summer but that doesn't mean she doesn't known a thing or two about dressing for autumn. Spotted out and about yesterday, the model-author's outfit couldn't have been more seasonal, featuring a conker brown faux-leather coat, a silk maxi skirt and knee-high suede boots . It was as autumnal as a pumpkin-spiced latte.

With weather taking a colder turn this week, the time has come to do your seasonal wardrobe switch-over (if you haven't already). Winter coats, cable-knit jumpers, sweater dresses - they're all about to get their window of opportunity as last weekend's random heatwave enters your rearview mirror. Having said that, EmRata paired her faux-leather trench with an item of clothing that is decidedly summery - a slip skirt from Silk Laundry - proving that you can eke out your hot-weather wardrobe for a few weeks yet.