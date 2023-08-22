These Leather Trench Coats Couldn’t Be More Perfect For The Start Of Autumn

We might not quite be there but it's almost leather weather. In fact, you might have already spent your summer with a lived-in biker jacket slung either around your shoulders or on back of your chair. Because we all know that summer temperatures can suddenly take a nose dive. What you might not have considered is the allure of leather trench coats once autumn truly sets in. But you should.

Jeanette Madsen wearing a leather trench coat ©Getty

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Jeanette Madsen was queen of the leather trench coats, wearing an ankle-sweeping version from the brand she co-owns: Rotate Birger Christensen. Paired with toe-cap slingbacks from Chanel, along with the ultimate in glam athleisure, the look was comfy, cool and completely weather-appropriate. What more could you ask for?

If you're interested but can't stretch to real leather, which could come with a four-figure price tag after all, the high street has plenty of faux versions that will still pass muster this autumn. Check out Mango, Pull & Bear and Urban Outfitters.

Madsen nailed the brief with her outfit, styling her trench with sweatpants (casual) and slingbacks (smart). Achieve a similar balance with baggy jeans and flip-flops, a miniskirt and ankle boots or a scoop-necked dress with trainers.