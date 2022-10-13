This £65 Dune Bag Reminds Us Of The Designer Style Everyone Has Loved For Years

We've got to give it to the high street right now, as all of the best brands are really nailing new-season accessories. First, we alerted you to Mango's rhinestone heels that sold out within hours (they're back in stock now, FYI), and then it was onto Urban Outfitters, with its Y2K handbag complete with mirror keyring. Now, we're turning our undivided attention over to Dune. And in particular, the high street hero's new handbag. With its panels of leather, and hoop-style handle, it reminds us a little bit Loewe's 'Puzzle'.

©Getty

The Puzzle (which made its debut as part of the 2015 collection), has become one of the most-loved handbags since its launch. Worn by A-listers, fashion editors and influencers, the slouchy patchwork grab bag (or cross-body) has been reinvented throughout the year in fresh new styles, but the puzzle-piece design remains the same. Instantly recognisable, there's something so wearable about a designer bag that not only looks great, but is also practical thanks to its roomy size. Naturally, though, the designer handbag comes with a four-figure price tag, which is why we're even happier to have found an affordable alternative.

©Getty

Dune's 'Dorset' bags are a steal at just £65 each. Although it's the camel and cream contrast version that first caught our eye, we were also thrilled to find out you can also snap it up in tan and black (with contrast stitching) and in glossy brown mock-croc.

Here to elevate all of your outfits going forward, we bet you'll get so many compliments on your new arm candy.