Dua Lipa’s Bikini Wardrobe Is Your One-Stop-Shop For Swimwear Inspo This Summer

If you're (finally!) heading off on that late-summer beach break, but have yet to sort your swimwear wardrobe , Dua Lipa's Instagram feed should be your next destination. The singer's bikini game is next-level - and she's famous for posting the most epic photo dumps from far-flung locations that feature one fabulous two-piece after another.

Alessandra Rich, the designer who's found a very loyal fan in Kate Middleton, is one of her swimwear go-tos. Lipa owns one of her itsy-bitsy bikinis that comes with its own body jewellery in the form of a crystal star in the centre of the two triangles - and styled it with a lo-fi pair of black cargo pants for a recent post on Instagram. Isa Boulder is another swimwear brand she wears on repeat (its woven bikinis are, frankly, a work of art - and would look fabulous with plenty of gold jewellery for poolside posing).