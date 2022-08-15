  1. Home
Dua Lipa’s Bikini Wardrobe Is Your One-Stop-Shop For Swimwear Inspo This Summer

How to stand out on your sun lounger.

by Natalie Hammond |
If you're (finally!) heading off on that late-summer beach break, but have yet to sort your swimwear wardrobe, Dua Lipa's Instagram feed should be your next destination. The singer's bikini game is next-level - and she's famous for posting the most epic photo dumps from far-flung locations that feature one fabulous two-piece after another.

Alessandra Rich, the designer who's found a very loyal fan in Kate Middleton, is one of her swimwear go-tos. Lipa owns one of her itsy-bitsy bikinis that comes with its own body jewellery in the form of a crystal star in the centre of the two triangles - and styled it with a lo-fi pair of black cargo pants for a recent post on Instagram. Isa Boulder is another swimwear brand she wears on repeat (its woven bikinis are, frankly, a work of art - and would look fabulous with plenty of gold jewellery for poolside posing).

Keep scrolling to shop her favourite bikini brands (SPF not included).

SHOP: Dua Lipa's Bikini Wardrobe

Inamorata, Orpheus Top
Inamorata, Luneta Bottom
Alessandra Rich, Embellished Bikini, £445
Heavy Manners, Be My Girl Triangle Front Tie Top, £83
Heavy Manners, Be My Girl Side Tie Bottoms, £95
Isa Boulder, Woven Triangle Bikini Top, £180
Isa Boulder, Woven Bikini Bottoms, £165
Rat & Boa, Mica Bikini Top, £85
Rat & Boa, Mica Bikini Pant, £95
GCDS, Crochet Bikini, £240
