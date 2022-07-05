These Swimwear Brands Will Change The Way You Feel About Bikinis Forever

With a predicted heatwave here to (hopefully) stay, staycations and beach days here in the UK are where it's at this summer. Of course, holidays are also back in full swing (if you can face the airport queues, that is), so you might want to start digging out your hot-weather wardrobe and, gulp, trying on your swimwear.

Fear not though, because we've trawled the entire internet to create the ultimate directory for the best swimwear and beach-ready brands for you to know this summer. – and beyond. So, whether you're jetting off overseas or hopping down to Margate, we've got you covered.

Gone are the days of limited choices for swimwear. Now, you can choose between itsy bitsy (teeny weeny) bikinis, two-pieces with more coverage, one piece suits, long-sleeved swimsuits and many more. This is largely thanks to a wealth of swimwear brands cropping up online; smaller, independent labels are giving the power players a run for their money and, thanks to platforms like Instagram, have developed a loyal following.

That doesn't mean that designer swimwear is off the table. On the contrary, brands like Missoni, Pucci, Bottega Veneta and Versace all have some incredible options to make you stand out on the beach. On the high street, too, & Other Stories, COS, H&M and Mango all lead the way with their stylish swimwear.

There's also a number of swimwear brands addressing sustainability with their ranges. Rixo, for example, has launched a sustainable swim collection, while Paper London's offering has long been planet-friendly.

So, without further ado, here are the best swimwear brands you need to bookmark immediately – they'll change the way you think about swimwear for the better.

What Are The Best Swimwear Brands?