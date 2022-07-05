These Swimwear Brands Will Change The Way You Feel About Bikinis Forever

With a predicted heatwave here to (hopefully) stay, staycations and beach days here in the UK are where it's at this summer. Of course, holidays are also back in full swing (if you can face the airport queues, that is), so you might want to start digging out your hot-weather wardrobe and, gulp, trying on your swimwear.
Fear not though, because we've trawled the entire internet to create the ultimate directory for the best swimwear and beach-ready brands for you to know this summer. – and beyond. So, whether you're jetting off overseas or hopping down to Margate, we've got you covered.
Gone are the days of limited choices for swimwear. Now, you can choose between itsy bitsy (teeny weeny) bikinis, two-pieces with more coverage, one piece suits, long-sleeved swimsuits and many more. This is largely thanks to a wealth of swimwear brands cropping up online; smaller, independent labels are giving the power players a run for their money and, thanks to platforms like Instagram, have developed a loyal following.
That doesn't mean that designer swimwear is off the table. On the contrary, brands like Missoni, Pucci, Bottega Veneta and Versace all have some incredible options to make you stand out on the beach. On the high street, too, & Other Stories, COS, H&M and Mango all lead the way with their stylish swimwear.
There's also a number of swimwear brands addressing sustainability with their ranges. Rixo, for example, has launched a sustainable swim collection, while Paper London's offering has long been planet-friendly.
So, without further ado, here are the best swimwear brands you need to bookmark immediately – they'll change the way you think about swimwear for the better.
What Are The Best Swimwear Brands?
Beachflamingo.com was founded in 2012 by two sisters, Lily and Jessica. Each season they handpick the newest must-have designers, most flattering swimwear and eye-catching accessories from around the world - including this one-piece by influencer brand We Whore What. Instagram: @beach_flamingo
Cantik (pronounced 'chun-tick'), means 'beautiful' in Bahasa - the language of Indonesia. Founded in 2013 in Sydney, the label's creations are designed in Australia but come to life on the island of Bali. The pieces show off the female form in bold, feminine designs. Ethical consciousness is at the heart of the brand, using a 100% regenerable and recycled nylon yarn. Instagram: @cantikswimwear
Bamba Swim (pronounced 'bum-ba') is a label whose motto is 'less is more', with the emphasis being on the shape of the designs. Inspired by the minimal, high-rise cuts that were popular in the '80s, Bamba Swim aims to accentuate, flatter and bring comfort to women of all sizes. Instagram: @bambaswim
Fruit Booty is a female-led project consciously creating underwear and swimwear with sustainability and the female gaze in mind. Instagram: @fruitybootyunderwear
Sakuranna is a luxury swimwear and resortwear line, ethically manufactured in Bali. The brand's aim is to provide the perfect style, fit and support, whether you're a 32A or a 34F. Click HERE for swimwear for fuller busts.Instagram: @sakuranna_official
Asri Swim is designed to accentuate your figure. They understand that no two size 12s are exactly the same. That's why adjustable features on each of their tops provide the freedom to find your perfect custom fit in every style. Instagram: @asriswim
Born on Australia's east coast, She Made Me is a swimwear label designed by Chloe Dunlop and aimed at girls who are like her in character: a nomad with a free spirit and love for exotic cultures. Inspiration came from Chloe's travels to India, Morocco and Bali, where She Made Me was ultimately born. Each piece is evocative of '70s bohemia and carefully hand-crocheted by local artisans in Bali. Instagram: @shemademe
One size fits sizes 6 to 14 – magic, we know. The super thick fabric makes Hunza's swimwear incredibly flattering. Instagram: @hunza.g
Founded and launched in 2014 by sisters Guia and Isotta Cleps, the name Reina Olga comes from their leopard print-loving grandmothers. Pictured in the beauty of Naples, the SS20 collection is inspired by the '90s. Instagram: @reinaolga_beachwear
AYJE is a Turkish brand, inspired by travel and adventure. Instagram: @ayjeofficial
Adora swim is a sustainable swimwear brand, ethically made in England. Everything down to their packaging and hygiene stickers are recyclable/biodegradable. Plus, mix and match your top and bottoms, in dreamy tones of sky blue, light pink and white. Instagram: @adoraswim
Born from a love of meticulous craftsmanship, Indonesian label Isa Boulder balances contemporary aesthetics with the values of small-scale production. Founders Yuli and Lia combine their expertise in architecture, business and fashion to create a comprehensive swimwear offering, with each piece made by local artisans in the label's Bali studio using recycled Italian Lycra. Instagram: @isaboulder
If you thought swimwear was for swimming only, think again! Arabella London is all about multi-functional garments to wear beyond the beach. Instagram: @arabellalondon
Away That day is a sustainable swimwear brand, with pieces made from recycled ocean plastic and fishing nets. Instagram: @awaythatday
Who said swimwear had to be boring? Certainly not Oceanus – where the more embellishments the better! With a touch of the '80s, every piece is made from Lycra, but not just any Lycra, recycled Lycra. Instagram: @oceanus_swim
Of course we all know La Perla for designing exquisite lingerie, but they also offer cute swimwear, like this crochet-style bikini. Instagram: @laperlalingerie
Evarae's clothing is made of 100% natural fibres by artisans India and produced in small runs to ensure a reduction in waste and environmental impact. Instagram: @evarae_
Creative director and founder Alexandra Miro launched her eponymous luxury resort and swim label in 2017 with a mission to celebrate the female form through confident and empowering silhouettes. Instagram: @alexandramiro
The creation of London based sisters Olivia Bishop & Charlotte Li, Toco Swim was launched in 2017. A customer-centric swimwear brand, the collections focus on classic cuts and timeless colours in high quality fabrics that are designed to last, with prices starting from £35. Instagram: @tocoswim
We Are We Wear believe every woman should feel confident in swimwear, providing a range from XS to 3XL – across all styles. Created by women, for real women. Instagram: @wearewewear
Paper London launched new sustainable swim initiatives in 2020, working with various charities like, Project Biodiversity, One Tree Planted and Surfers Against Sewage. Instagram: @paperlondon
Scandi swimwear brand Scampi was founded in 1983. Made for exploring distant shores and plunging into new oceans, the brand exclusively uses sustainable fabrics. Instagram: @scampiswimwear
Born on Bondi Beach, Australian lifestyle label Zulu & Zephyr is owned and operated by a small team of creatives, and is aimed at the girl-next-door who wants their swimwear to echo their laid-back nature. Instagram: @zuluandzephyr
Boden's swimwear always sells like hot cakes - and it's a one-stop-shop for statement one-pieces. Instagram: @boden_clothing
Monte & Lou delivers the ultimate swimwear edit for a holiday lifestyle with styles you will love to live in. Instagram: @monteandlou
Leslie Amon believes women of every shape should feel confident and comfortable in swimwear, which is why she uses thicker Italian fabrics and generous cuts in her collections. Made in France, just a short distance from her home in Paris, each piece is designed with versatility in mind. Instagram: @leslieamonswim