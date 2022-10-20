This Happy Trend Will Make You Forget It’s Even Raining

Wow the weather has really taken a turn hasn't it? Getting out of bed is just that little bit harder when it still feels like midnight outside, but thankfully, we have the answer. Mood-boosting outfits aren't just for the summer months, in fact, we think now is the best time to opt for uplifting outfits to beat the rainy days. And we're not alone. According to styling site StitchFix, 16% of us Brits are wanting to try out dopamine dressing. So, what exactly is it?
It's basically wearing anything that gives you a little lift, and the best way is of course with every colour of the rainbow. We're talking a block colour suit, a statement coat (so you feel less bad about having to wear one at all times) and showstopping autumn knits that make swaddling up more enjoyable.
If you're usually colour-shy, or you're just a bit unsure on how to wear bold hues for autumn/winter, see this as your guide to happy dressing. Keep going to see outfit inspiration along with some of the best bold items we have on our wish list. Note: they're bound to make you smile.
Wear bold tailoring
If you want to take tailoring to the next level, get a suit in a vibrant shade. Carrole Sagba makes this zesty orange version more daytime appropriate by throwing on a pair of chunky trainers. When temperatures drop even further, just add a cosy cashmere roll neck underneath and a trench coat.
Match your outfit to a rainbow knit
An easy way to wear a completely colourful look is by picking one party piece which includes multiple hues. In this case, it's the Loewe sweater that's becoming the cult knit of the season. Leonie Hanne then ties in the rest of her outfit by picking out the different colours in her jumper. So simple, yet so effective.
Add a bold coat to a simple look
Having to add a coat to your autumn/winter outfits needn't be dull. Go for a bright style and it'll update any look with minimal effort needed. You barely even need to think about what you're wearing underneath when your outerwear is this much of a showstopper.
Not usually into colour? Accessories are the answer
If you're not usually one for colour, then a bright bag is your new best friend. No matter your outfit, a fun accessory will make sure to elevate it. Also, there's no need to just wear darker colour at this time of year, autumn neutrals look so fresh.
Want to try out dopamine dressing for yourself? Here are some pieces we've found in every colour of the rainbow.
Loewe, Anagram Mohair-Blend Sweater
Leonie Hanne's rainbow jumper just so happens to be the 'It' knit of the season. It's definitely an investment buy, but one you will rely on each and every year to bring joy to the cooler months.