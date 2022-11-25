COS’ Black Friday Sale Has Started – And All The Amazing Knits, Coats, Suits And Shoes Are 20% Off

When it comes to sale season, it's always worth saving yourself for COS. Its Black Friday Weekend has started, which means it's offering 20% off selected pieces. This is the time to put panic buying aside for some strategic investment shopping. COS is famous on the high street for its affordable price points and designer quality. Its knitwear is almost legendary - its cult striped jumper, bought by many a fashion editor, is now reduced from £79 to £63.20, and is the best way to do off-duty chic this winter worn with this elongated puffer coat, reduced from £180 to £144, and these tracked sole boots, which are £180. If, on the other hand, you're looking for something that will make a statement, this key lime sweater vest would bring the requisite zing to so many outfits.