COS’ Black Friday Sale Has Started – And All The Amazing Knits, Coats, Suits And Shoes Are 20% Off

This sale is the one for investment shoppers.

COS Black Friday
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

When it comes to sale season, it's always worth saving yourself for COS. Its Black Friday Weekend has started, which means it's offering 20% off selected pieces. This is the time to put panic buying aside for some strategic investment shopping. COS is famous on the high street for its affordable price points and designer quality. Its knitwear is almost legendary - its cult striped jumper, bought by many a fashion editor, is now reduced from £79 to £63.20, and is the best way to do off-duty chic this winter worn with this elongated puffer coat, reduced from £180 to £144, and these tracked sole boots, which are £180. If, on the other hand, you're looking for something that will make a statement, this key lime sweater vest would bring the requisite zing to so many outfits.

SHOP: The Best Deals In The COS Black Friday Sale

COS, Striped Roll-Neck Jumper
This cult polo neck has found a serious fan club among fashion editors.

COS, Longline Knitted Dress
COS' Longline Knitted Dress will be a hardworking staple in your winter wardrobe.

COS, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
COS' Chelsea boots, complete with solid tracked sole, will see you through the cold-weather season.

COS, Recycled-Down Longline Puffer Coat
This elongated puffer coat, made of recycled down, is a brilliant off-duty option for when the weather turns.

COS, Slim-Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeved T-shirt
COS' Breton tops are some of the best in the business - and this one is only £23.20 in the sale.

COS, Regular-Fit Wool-Flannel Trousers
These wool flannel trousers are super sleek (and also have a stretch waistband).

COS, Teddy Half-Zip Hoodie
This half-zip hoodie is ideal for post-pub lunch walks during the holiday season.

COS, Relaxed-Fit Wool Blazer
Worn slightly oversized, this single-breasted blazer will make you want to go to work in the morning.

COS, Loose-Fit Cropped Jumper
Beige jumpers don't get much better than this loose-fit style from COS.

COS, Square-Toe Block-Heeled Sandals
Why settle for neutral sandals when you could go neon?

COS, Double-Breasted Bouclé Blazer
If you're invited to a winter wedding, COS' pastel pink trouser suit is a winner.

COS, Wide-Leg Textured Trousers
The wide-leg trousers can also be worn with cashmere jumpers or button-down shirts.

COS, Gathered Midi Shirt Dress
A shirt dress with a difference, this could easily be dressed up for party season.

COS, Regular-Fit Mohair Knitted Vest
COS' lime green sweater vest is the zingy addition your winter wardrobe needs.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us