COS’ Black Friday Sale Has Started – And All The Amazing Knits, Coats, Suits And Shoes Are 20% Off

When it comes to sale season, it's always worth saving yourself for COS. Its Black Friday Weekend has started, which means it's offering 20% off selected pieces. This is the time to put panic buying aside for some strategic investment shopping. COS is famous on the high street for its affordable price points and designer quality. Its knitwear is almost legendary - its cult striped jumper, bought by many a fashion editor, is now reduced from £79 to £63.20, and is the best way to do off-duty chic this winter worn with this elongated puffer coat, reduced from £180 to £144, and these tracked sole boots, which are £180. If, on the other hand, you're looking for something that will make a statement, this key lime sweater vest would bring the requisite zing to so many outfits.
SHOP: The Best Deals In The COS Black Friday Sale
This cult polo neck has found a serious fan club among fashion editors.
COS' Longline Knitted Dress will be a hardworking staple in your winter wardrobe.
COS' Chelsea boots, complete with solid tracked sole, will see you through the cold-weather season.
This elongated puffer coat, made of recycled down, is a brilliant off-duty option for when the weather turns.
COS' Breton tops are some of the best in the business - and this one is only £23.20 in the sale.
These wool flannel trousers are super sleek (and also have a stretch waistband).
This half-zip hoodie is ideal for post-pub lunch walks during the holiday season.
Worn slightly oversized, this single-breasted blazer will make you want to go to work in the morning.
Beige jumpers don't get much better than this loose-fit style from COS.
Why settle for neutral sandals when you could go neon?
If you're invited to a winter wedding, COS' pastel pink trouser suit is a winner.
The wide-leg trousers can also be worn with cashmere jumpers or button-down shirts.
A shirt dress with a difference, this could easily be dressed up for party season.
COS' lime green sweater vest is the zingy addition your winter wardrobe needs.