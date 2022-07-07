COS Currently Has The Best Dresses On The High Street

Summer dresses are, obviously, one of life's great joys. Even the staunchest of jeans-wearers seem to adopt new dressing habits when the sunny season rolls around. This is partly why we're constantly seeking the best of those dresses (v. benevolent of us, I'm sure you'll agree), although it's also really for our own interests. Such interests, however, have paid off, because we have found some of the best frocks on the high street.

This all happened as we were fantasising about holidaying in Positano, while rain battered out our window. We spotted a silk maxi dress on COS' website – yellow in colour, with an exclusive print by artist Lea Colombo. It would look fantastic with flat sandals while one walks to the nearest Aperol outlet or even with heels for a fancy dinner.

OK, we thought, let's see what else COS has to offer. Then we found this gathered dress, available in black or dusty pink. It's oversized in the most perfect way, it has a pretty bow detail at the back and looks like it is divine to wear.

It didn't stop there. We then found this knitted midi dress with a scoop neck and green, blue and white stripes. It can be worn on a hot summer's evening, walking along a bustling Greek harbour, just as easily as it can be worn to a summer wedding.

For the minimalists, there are 60s-inspired mini dresses, while shirt dresses such as these actually make going to the office a thrilling prospect.

And that's really it. We didn't claim that this was breaking news but we do defy you not to find a really fantastic dress at COS right now. Go on, we dare you.

