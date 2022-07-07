COS Currently Has The Best Dresses On The High Street

Summer dresses are, obviously, one of life's great joys. Even the staunchest of jeans-wearers seem to adopt new dressing habits when the sunny season rolls around. This is partly why we're constantly seeking the best of those dresses (v. benevolent of us, I'm sure you'll agree), although it's also really for our own interests. Such interests, however, have paid off, because we have found some of the best frocks on the high street.
This all happened as we were fantasising about holidaying in Positano, while rain battered out our window. We spotted a silk maxi dress on COS' website – yellow in colour, with an exclusive print by artist Lea Colombo. It would look fantastic with flat sandals while one walks to the nearest Aperol outlet or even with heels for a fancy dinner.
OK, we thought, let's see what else COS has to offer. Then we found this gathered dress, available in black or dusty pink. It's oversized in the most perfect way, it has a pretty bow detail at the back and looks like it is divine to wear.
It didn't stop there. We then found this knitted midi dress with a scoop neck and green, blue and white stripes. It can be worn on a hot summer's evening, walking along a bustling Greek harbour, just as easily as it can be worn to a summer wedding.
For the minimalists, there are 60s-inspired mini dresses, while shirt dresses such as these actually make going to the office a thrilling prospect.
And that's really it. We didn't claim that this was breaking news but we do defy you not to find a really fantastic dress at COS right now. Go on, we dare you.
SHOP: COS' Best Summer Dresses
An easy, breezy summer option crafted from luxurious silk and cotton.
This striking maxi dress deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe. From the unique print to the floaty fit, there's a lot to love about this piece.
The perfect day-to-night dress; you can wear this to the office, and step out for a post-work dinner, looking elegant as ever.
If you like to play it safe then this a-line maxi dress, designed to fall over your body loosely, is just what you're looking for.
This next option is basically summer in a dress. Pair with your favourite sandals, and your go-to summer accessories.
An easy summer dress you can pull on and look put-together in no time. Great with a pair of trainers when you're on the go or some barely-there sandals for a more formal look.
Fancy adding some colour to your wardrobe? It is summer, after all. Made from cotton, this tangerine knit dress with a sleeveless design is ideal for your next summer getaway.
It's not summer without that easy-to-wear dress that just goes with everything. This v-neck t-shirt dress is available in khaki and black, and will quickly become your summer staple.
Made from sustainable materials, you'll be reaching for this maxi dress time and time again. With a loose fit and a deep v-neck, this number is equal parts flattering, comfy and easy to wear.