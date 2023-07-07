Here’s Why This COS Bandeau Top Is My Current Go-To

We all have something in our wardrobe that solves any what-to-wear woes, be it a trusty white tee or a throw-on maxi dress that always does the job. My current favourite? A super stretchy COS bandeau top that I've worn countless times already this year.

The great thing about a strapless tube bandeau top is that it can be easily dressed up or down. Whilst I am usually in casual outfits (comfort is key) if I'm heading out for the evening, I'll wear mine with tailored trousers, a simple pair of heels (I always opt for low heel) and a red lip - easy peasy. For something more casual, opt for baggy jeans and Birkenstocks, (my current summer uniform) and if you want to cover your shoulders then a lightweight blazer or denim jacket will always look great with a bandeau top.

Gone are the days of just wearing something once, instead, look for wardrobe staples that you'll know you'll wear time and time again. I opted for the black version (my usual go-to shade) as it easily goes with plenty of things in my wardrobe but COS also does a white version - which is next on my shopping list - and a bright pink/purple colour which is currently 49% off, perfect for any Barbiecore fans out there.

Size-wise, the stretchy fabric means this bandeau top doesn't slip down and can work with plenty of different body shapes, plus it's long enough to wear either tucked in or out without riding up - I usually go for a UK10 in tops so opted for the size small to make sure it wasn't baggy. The textured material is thick enough to not wear a bra is you choose so go without but will look just as good over a strapless bra if you want some extra support.

