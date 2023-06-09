  1. Home
The Boob Tube Top You Last Wore In 2004 Is Back With A Vengeance

VB, Rihanna, Paris Hilton - they all rocked the bandeau in the early '00s.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

You probably haven't thought about a boob tube since the early '00s. Carrie Bradshaw wore them - most notably in the episode just before the gang flee New York, leaving behind our heroine's disastrous affair with Mr Big, for the (Brazilian) wax haven of LA - and so did Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

It takes a certain chutzpah to pull off a bandeau. Nevertheless, as temperatures are hotting up, the celebrities are going there. And by there, I mean 2004, the year when a stretchy piece of fabric first counted as a top.

Laura Harrier packed hers for the Cannes Film Festival, styling her stretchy black boob tube with the perfect partners for something that exposes a lot arm, shoulder and collarbone: a flaring gingham skirt and pointed ballet flats. Chic.

Stylist Monikh Dale has also jumped on the bandwagon, wearing the ultimate version from Raey, which doesn't cling so much as glide over the body - a grown-up way to tackle the tube. Styling it with elevated flip-flops and baggy cargo pants à la SJP, it feels like the ideal off-duty outfit for when the heatwave arrives next week.

Don't forget your sun cream. You might not get tan lines but burnt shoulders = not so sexy in the city.

