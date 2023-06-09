The Boob Tube Top You Last Wore In 2004 Is Back With A Vengeance

You probably haven't thought about a boob tube since the early '00s. Carrie Bradshaw wore them - most notably in the episode just before the gang flee New York, leaving behind our heroine's disastrous affair with Mr Big, for the (Brazilian) wax haven of LA - and so did Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

©Getty

It takes a certain chutzpah to pull off a bandeau. Nevertheless, as temperatures are hotting up, the celebrities are going there. And by there, I mean 2004, the year when a stretchy piece of fabric first counted as a top.

©Shutterstock

Laura Harrier packed hers for the Cannes Film Festival, styling her stretchy black boob tube with the perfect partners for something that exposes a lot arm, shoulder and collarbone: a flaring gingham skirt and pointed ballet flats. Chic.

©Getty

Stylist Monikh Dale has also jumped on the bandwagon, wearing the ultimate version from Raey, which doesn't cling so much as glide over the body - a grown-up way to tackle the tube. Styling it with elevated flip-flops and baggy cargo pants à la SJP, it feels like the ideal off-duty outfit for when the heatwave arrives next week.

Don't forget your sun cream. You might not get tan lines but burnt shoulders = not so sexy in the city.

