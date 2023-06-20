  1. Home
Why Pink Outfits Are Always A Good Idea

Get ready for some rose-tinted inspo.

by Julia Harvey |
Posted

Ever since Elle Woods stepped out on her first day at Harvard Law School in Legally Blonde, dressed in a magenta suit and matching rose tinted shades, fashion has had a constant love affair with pink. It's pomp! It's camp! It's fun! It's everything fashion should be. That's why we're making a case for outfit ideas that are all themed around all pink.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: A guest (L) wears a black hoodie sweater, a beige checkered print pattern blazer jacket, black denim pants, black shiny leather shoes, a guest (R) wears neon pink sunglasses, a neon pink embroidered lace pattern hoodie sweater, a neon pink pleated / accordion midi skirt, a black shiny leather handbag, gold bracelets, a diamonds ring, black suede pointed heels knees boots / high boots , outside Alberta Ferretti, during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) ©Getty

If you don't know what to wear, picking a colour and wearing head to toe can be a simple but seriously effective outfit idea. Different shades of the same tone adds depth to your look but means clothing and accessories can be easily matched, making getting dressed a whole lot simpler. If you need convincing, Viva Magenta, a rosy tone of the pink, has even been named as Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2023 - proof that pink has some staying power.

©Getty

As our obsession with the '00s continues, so does our love of pink. From pastel pink velour tracksuits Paris Hilton would be proud of to hot pink and fuchsia, there's a shade for every occasion. And with the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie on the horizon, it seems the pink love has amped up even more. Scroll below for some pink outfit inspo.

'00s Pastel Pink

Try matching your tights to your trench for an instant outfit that's easy peasy. Accessories in different shades will finish off the look perfectly.

Tiffany Hsu

1. M&amp;S, Leather Top Handle Cross-Body Bag

M&S, Leather Top Handle Cross-Body Bag

Buy now

Description

The simple yet stylish shape of this pink handbag means it'll be a perennial in your wardrobe.

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Ghost, Pink Crepe Midi Dress

Ghost, Pink Crepe Midi Dress

Buy now

Description

Ghost has a wealth of pink dresses but this nightie style is a front-runner for heatwave season.

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Hot Pink

Go all out and opt for a highlighter-bright shade head to toe. Match your bag, shoes, top and skirt for a bold outfit that packs a punch.

Sarah Lysander ©Getty

3. Zara, Draped Neck Dress

Zara, Draped Neck Dress

Buy now

Description

This hot pink slip dress is perfect for weddings, holidays, anything you can think of really.

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. H&amp;M, Linen-Blend Popover Shirt

H&M, Linen-Blend Popover Shirt

Buy now

Description

This is a great shirt for packing on holiday to protect your shoulders and arms from the sun in

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Try Tailoring

Suits don't need to be black or navy. Add a rosy glow to proceedings by considering a pink suit. A dusky shade of pink is easy to wear, and will pair perfectly with accessories of all colours. For a final flourish try a corsage to keep this outfit bang on trend.

©Getty

5. Me+Em, Textured Weave Tailored Pant Suit

Me+Em, Textured Weave Tailored Pant Suit

Buy now

Description

Me+Em's powder pink suit is the definition of soft power tailoring.

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

LPD (Little Pink Dress)

As much as we love a little black dress, this season why not try the LPD. Wear with black boots or metallics to cut through the cuteness. Perfect for spring!

Emili Sindlev ©Getty

6. Staud, Landscape Gathered Cotton-Blend Faille Mini Dress

Staud, Landscape Gathered Cotton-Blend Faille Mini Dress

Buy now

Description

Barbie would definitely approve of this hot pink mini by Staud.

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Amy Lynn, Rhinestone-Embellished Feather-Trim Chainmail Mini Dress

Amy Lynn, Rhinestone-Embellished Feather-Trim Chainmail Mini Dress

Buy now

Description

This see-through chainmail mini dress has got serious main character energy.

Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
