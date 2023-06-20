Why Pink Outfits Are Always A Good Idea

Ever since Elle Woods stepped out on her first day at Harvard Law School in Legally Blonde, dressed in a magenta suit and matching rose tinted shades, fashion has had a constant love affair with pink. It's pomp! It's camp! It's fun! It's everything fashion should be. That's why we're making a case for outfit ideas that are all themed around all pink.
If you don't know what to wear, picking a colour and wearing head to toe can be a simple but seriously effective outfit idea. Different shades of the same tone adds depth to your look but means clothing and accessories can be easily matched, making getting dressed a whole lot simpler. If you need convincing, Viva Magenta, a rosy tone of the pink, has even been named as Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2023 - proof that pink has some staying power.
As our obsession with the '00s continues, so does our love of pink. From pastel pink velour tracksuits Paris Hilton would be proud of to hot pink and fuchsia, there's a shade for every occasion. And with the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie on the horizon, it seems the pink love has amped up even more. Scroll below for some pink outfit inspo.
'00s Pastel Pink
Try matching your tights to your trench for an instant outfit that's easy peasy. Accessories in different shades will finish off the look perfectly.
1. M&S, Leather Top Handle Cross-Body Bag
The simple yet stylish shape of this pink handbag means it'll be a perennial in your wardrobe.
2. Ghost, Pink Crepe Midi Dress
Ghost has a wealth of pink dresses but this nightie style is a front-runner for heatwave season.
Hot Pink
Go all out and opt for a highlighter-bright shade head to toe. Match your bag, shoes, top and skirt for a bold outfit that packs a punch.
3. Zara, Draped Neck Dress
This hot pink slip dress is perfect for weddings, holidays, anything you can think of really.
4. H&M, Linen-Blend Popover Shirt
This is a great shirt for packing on holiday to protect your shoulders and arms from the sun in
Try Tailoring
Suits don't need to be black or navy. Add a rosy glow to proceedings by considering a pink suit. A dusky shade of pink is easy to wear, and will pair perfectly with accessories of all colours. For a final flourish try a corsage to keep this outfit bang on trend.
5. Me+Em, Textured Weave Tailored Pant Suit
Me+Em's powder pink suit is the definition of soft power tailoring.
LPD (Little Pink Dress)
As much as we love a little black dress, this season why not try the LPD. Wear with black boots or metallics to cut through the cuteness. Perfect for spring!
6. Staud, Landscape Gathered Cotton-Blend Faille Mini Dress
Barbie would definitely approve of this hot pink mini by Staud.