I Visited The New Chanel Boutique In Battersea Power Station And It’s Well Worth A Visit

London beauty buffs rejoice – the newest Chanel Boutique has just opened in Battersea Power Station and it’s a total delight. Grazia popped down to visit the store before it opened to the public and here are our honest thoughts.

Firstly, interiors - they're a sight to behold. Think sparkling, sleek and modern, while still paying homage to the history of the iconic Battersea Power station itself - the original pillars have been integrated into the design of the boutique, making it a true beauty to browse.

Better yet, is the custom art deco style luminaire made to celebrate the style of the building and illuminate the central makeup table. And that central makeup table is where the fun really begins.

Watch: I Visited The New Chanel Boutique In Battersea Power Station

Upon entering the boutique, it’s the first thing you’ll see – it’s a vast expanse flanked by Chanel's stunning fragrance line-up and glow-enhancing skincare.

Consider this space a five-star beauty playground. For starters, you can tinker with the Virtual Try-On screens. We were able to create full virtual looks including lips, eyes and nails, and subsequently went on to try our favourite lipsticks via a private one-to-one makeup experience with a Chanel artist.

While we learned an abundance of insider tips and tricks (always use a brush to aid lipstick precision and ensure your liner is sharp for meticulous accuracy) it was particularly lovely to see how the textures and finishes of the lipsticks we'd played with virtually translated in real life. After trying on a glossy pillar box red and a matte rose bud pink, we finally settled for the Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight, £34 – the exact lip shade worn by Sofia Richie on her wedding day.

If you’re after something even more luxurious then you can check out the boutique's Exclusives Corner – its plush sofa seating lends itself to a more intimate consultation experience – where you can get eyes on exclusive beauty ranges, small leather goods and an myriad sunglasses.