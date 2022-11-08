Cardigan + Skirt + Knee-High Boots = Your November Outfit Formula

Anyone else feeling that dark-by-4pm slump? Everything in winter may seem a little harder (even getting to the bus stop is a mission in the cold) but your outfit choices needn't be tricky. The base of all great cold-weather looks begins with knitwear. While we've already rounded up the best autumn jumpers for you, now is the time to talk about the humble cardigan. And there's a fresh way to style it right now that we guarantee you'll want to copy for the whole of November. It's all about taking your favourite cardigan, wearing it with your skirt of choice - be it a mini, midi or maxi - and adding knee-high boots to the equation. And voilà, your new uniform is complete.

Want to see how to style it? Keep going for some serious outfit inspiration.

One of the easiest ways to style this combination is with a button-down cardigan (worn as a top), mini skirt and heeled knee-high boots. As temperatures plummet, though, you can easily wear a roll-neck knit underneath and add tights to make it cold-weather ready. Note: a little French tuck of the cardigan just (like Caro Daur, above) is an easy way to make a cardigan look more fitted and will stop it from swamping your frame.

If you're more of a midi skirt fan then look no further than Ellie Delphine (above) for inspiration. The influencer wears a pleated iteration over glossy knee-high heeled boots with a fun printed cardigan. The longline style is perfect for belting at the waist to give shape to an otherwise baggy knit.

Another version of the belted cardigan can be seen on this street styler. This time, though, the look is with a fuzzy cardigan over a silky slip skirt - playing with textures makes the look feel very premium. Also, we always love a slouchy boot poking out of a sleek skirt at this time of year.

If you're already all about the layers, then there's something so cool about a plain white tee underneath a chunky cardigan. This fashion girl has also gone for a match-matchy knit and skirt co-ord, and it looks so effortless. Not into knee-high boots? Swap them out for a pair of chunky loafers with white socks, or as seen here, opaque tights.

No matter how you style it, start your new favourite outfit combination with a great cardigan, and you can't go wrong. Shop some of our favourite styles below.