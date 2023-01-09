The Best Blue Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Season

With something blue being a classic tradition in many weddings, it's only natural that blue wedding guest dresses are some of the most sought-after styles at weddings of every season. Whether its royal blue for winter or a sky blue mini come summer, there's a perfect blue wedding guest dress for everyone.

Now, blue wedding guest dresses stand the test of time and will suit every skin tone or shape. It's not too controversial like a bold red frock (don't get caught in one of those) and will take you from season to season in azures and navy wedding guest dresses. Plus, blue is easily found throughout most store dress ranges, so you won't have to look too far.

Victoria Beckham/Getty Images

And, it all depends on the theme of the wedding, too. Look to those lighter blues like teal, ice and turquoise for bold summer wedding guest dress options. On the hunt for the perfect winter wedding guest dress? Cosy up in navy, cobalt and marine blue. You just need to look to actress Cressida Bonas for inspiration, gracing Princess Eugenie of York's 2018 wedding with a £790 Devoré Velvet Dress by Tory Burch in deep blue.

So, whether you're looking for a sky blue ruffle-neck midi dress from Whistles or a simple navy satin slip dress from & Other Stories, your choices need not be limited if you're looking for a blue wedding guest dress. Here are our favourite choices you can shop now, no matter the weather or location.

SHOP: The Best Blue Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Whistles Adeline Frill Stretch-Woven Midi Dress Price: £ 119 (was £169) www.selfridges.com Buy now Description This Whistles Adeline Frill Midi Dress is an all-around winner. With ruffle shoulders to cover, a ... read more

2. Other Stories One-Shoulder Satin Midi Dress Price: £ 65 (was £95) www.stories.com Buy now Description Satin midi dresses are always a suitable choice for wedding season. With this Other Stories ... read more

3. Amanda Uprichard x REVOLVE Franny Mini Dress Price: £ 205 www.revolve.com Buy now Description If there's one way to pull off a short blue wedding guest dress, it's with a dramatic high-neck. ... read more

4. Reformation Carolena Dress Price: £ 248 www.thereformation.com Buy now Description Of course, it wouldn't be wedding season without a floral dress to make an appearance in. This ... read more

5. ASOS DESIGN Sweetheart Maxi Dress In Light Blue Price: £ 72 www.asos.com Buy now Description Whether you want to go lighter for a summer wedding or just want a simple wedding guest dress that ... read more

6. Rixo Zadie V-Neck Midi Dress Price: £ 255 rixolondon.com Buy now Description Rixo wedding guest dresses are always an appropriate and sophisticated choice. This Zadie V-Neck ... read more

7. Mango Satin Dress With Volume Sleeves Price: £ 230 shop.mango.com Buy now Description We love the deep blue hue of this Mango mini dress, contrasted by the volume sleeves to truly make ... read more

8. Reformation Juliette Dress Price: £ 124 (was £248) www.thereformation.com Buy now Description Sometimes the best wedding guest dresses are the ones that don't make a scene. This Reformation ... read more

What Shades Of Blue Wedding Guest Dresses Are Suitable?

It can be hard to know exactly what to wear to a wedding as a wedding guest dress. Light blues like powder blue, sky blue, and aqua are great for daytime weddings, while navy, cobalt, and royal blue work well for evening affairs. There's a shade of blue and style for everyone, so make sure you choose what you want to wear.

Don't forget that blue maternity wedding guest dresses exist too - so if you're pregnant you can be just as comfortable as the rest of us. Look for silhouettes that are light but flowy, to give you enough space to move freely and also stop those hot sweats.

What Accessories To Wear With A Blue Wedding Guest Dress?

Ah, accessories. It can be tricky to know what the best wedding guest bags and shoes really are - not to mention the fact you'll want them to match. When it comes to blue wedding guest dresses, look to silver or gold jewellery, neutral or metallic shoes with a similar clutch to match. You'll want to wear something that accentuates the blue, rather than takes away from it.

With that being said, clashing colours are very much in at the moment, so if you want to go for a bold moment, don't hold back. Just remember - comfort is key.