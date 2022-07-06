Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Fashion Deals To Expect

Maybe you avoid sales like the plague - whether virtual or IRL - burying your head in the sand while everyone else sharpens their elbows. That’s no problem at all, except if you do have something on your shopping list - perhaps a new summer dress or a great pair of sandals - you might want to jump on the bandwagon.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day (which is actually across two days) is next week on July 12 and 13, which means there are plenty of great bargains to be had and, as the name of this event suggests, they won’t be around forever. In fact, you've only got 48 hours.
If you’re new to Prime Day, make sure you’re signed up for the free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime as you need to be a member to access this year’s Prime Day deals. But once you’re a member, you’ll benefit from free next-day delivery on millions of items.
When you've exhausted the fashion deals, you might also want to check out the best beauty deals available on Amazon Prime Day, the most exciting tech deals and even some excellent home organisation offers.
SEE: The Best Fashion Deals You Might Get On Amazon Prime Day
Last year, this watch was discounted by more than 50%, meaning it's a good one to look out for in 2022 (Vivienne Westwood's pearl chokers sell like hotcakes on resale platforms, FYI, so perhaps her watches are next).
Find, an in-house brand at Amazon, discounted this puff-sleeve blouse (perfect for barbecue season) as part of last year's Amazon Prime Day.
If you're looking for a new pair of jeans, this straight-leg pair (from 7 For All Mankind) was reduced by more than half in last year's sale.
Vans have a huge celebrity following - and this classic was reduced by around 50% in 2021.
A classic logo bra from Calvin Klein, which was reduced to just under £30 last year.
A denim jacket is another wardrobe perennial that it's worth looking out for on Amazon Prime Day. Last year, Wrangler's was reduced by more than 50%.
Pepe Jeans reduced this pretty summer dress to £34.30 in last year's sale.
Havainanas are a beach holiday must-buy - and last year were reduced to £14.10.
Lee Jeans also had some great reduction on Amazon, like these skinny jeans, which went on sale for £41.94.