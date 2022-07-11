23 Dreamy Wedding Shoes For Brides To Wear Down the Aisle (And Onto Dancing)

Every bride preparing for their wedding wants that Cinderella moment. Where they slip into a white crystal-embellished slipper, and it fits perfectly - like it was made for you. If only it was as straightforward as in the fairy tales. Unfortunately, shoe fitting for the big day can sometimes make you feel like one of the stepsisters clumsily squeezing on pumps and shuffling around with a shoe that is just a little bit too tight and painful.
So, to help, we have put together the best wedding shoes for brides so you can relax knowing you'll look great and be comfortable, too. Don’t be afraid to buy a few to try on because you will find the perfect match.
Some say it is all about the dress. Here we think the real make or break piece is the shoe. Night out or wedding – if the shoes aren’t comfortable and make you feel a million dollars, then you won’t enjoy the day to the fullest.
READ MORE: The Prettiest Wedding Hair Accessories To Buy Now
We selected our favourite shoes this season from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Kurt Geiger to & Other Stories. Whether you prefer a show-stopping platform shoe or a white leather sandal with a block heel, we have picked out the most gorgeous wedding shoes for brides so you can walk down the aisle in your slipper of dreams.
SHOP: Best Wedding Shoes For Brides 2022
SHOP: The Best Wedding Shoes For Brides To Buy Now
Bright white with a good amount of padding to keep your feet comfortable for the day - these shoes have a classic look and are secure with an ankle strap so you can waltz about all day.
If you are looking for a shoe fit for an A-list celebrity, then Mrs Hailey Bieber wore these Choos on the day of her second wedding ceremony.
These court heel shoes feature a pointed toe and stunning delicate jewels that will sparkle under your dress.
Designed for one of the most special occasions of your life, these showstopping pumps with the signature red sole and lace design are elegant and radiate feminity.
An open-toed sandal is perfect for the summer months and when you are not up for wearing heels, and of course the signature horse-bit Gucci clasp elevates the sandal even more.
These glitzy party shoes will be simply dazzling when you walk down the aisle and for the first dance with your groom.
An absolute steal. These retro light beige mule leather sandals are beautiful, and the small heel has a more casual style, too - perfect for the after-party and other parties to come.
These Aquazzura blue iridescent leather and PVC sandals are give mermaid vibes and we are here for it. If you are looking for an alternative to Cinderella's classic pair of slippers - these are the ones.
If you're following Kourtney Kardashian's style and wearing a mini wedding dress then you're going to want your feet to shine in these bold Versace platform shoes.
These crystal-embellished shoes with bow piped trims, and a pointed toe is a big yes from us.
If rose gold is your thing, then these 'Penelope Heels' are so chic with a comfortable block heel, making them perfect for spring or summer lawn weddings. Plus, they can be worn again and again after the special day.
These gold Tom Ford scream old Hollywood. Plus, if you look closer at these heels, you'll spot the cute little padlock on the ankle strap.
If you are looking for modern pumps that you can wear on your wedding day and at every party to follow, then these suede heels with a black velvet bow are an excellent choice.
One word, iconic. The elegant white design with the signature red sole. This is a way to make a statement.
These shoes need their own photoshoot as this look will be unforgettable. These Jimmy Choo pearl embellished heels evoke timeless elegance and maximalist glamour.
These Christian Louboutin white leather pumps with mesh inserts, pointed toe and the signature red sole will be immaculate for your big day.
Glitzy and glam. These satin mid-heel slingbacks are elegant and will perfectly match your dress.
These pair of heels are affordable, reliable and undeniably bridal. These shoes are absolute classics, offering height, a sleek silhouette, and touches of sparkle.
Studs and a wedding dress? We love this glam-punk look that will set you apart.
Simple and graceful, these sandals have been designed in a fresh silver hue with an elegant flared heel.
These showstopper pumps are blurring the lines between shoes and jewellery. The ivory satin Jimmy Choo heels will make you feel like a million dollars on the special day.
We are all about the 00s nostalgia hype. These ivory suede block mules are a stunning retro pick - plus with they will be super comfortable too. So even if you are looking for after-party shoes - these are calling your name.
Chic and summery, these super-soft beige suede strappy sandals with a slingback and stiletto-esque mid-height heel will be stunning on a summer bride.