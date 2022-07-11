23 Dreamy Wedding Shoes For Brides To Wear Down the Aisle (And Onto Dancing)

Every bride preparing for their wedding wants that Cinderella moment. Where they slip into a white crystal-embellished slipper, and it fits perfectly - like it was made for you. If only it was as straightforward as in the fairy tales. Unfortunately, shoe fitting for the big day can sometimes make you feel like one of the stepsisters clumsily squeezing on pumps and shuffling around with a shoe that is just a little bit too tight and painful.

So, to help, we have put together the best wedding shoes for brides so you can relax knowing you'll look great and be comfortable, too. Don’t be afraid to buy a few to try on because you will find the perfect match.

Some say it is all about the dress. Here we think the real make or break piece is the shoe. Night out or wedding – if the shoes aren’t comfortable and make you feel a million dollars, then you won’t enjoy the day to the fullest.

We selected our favourite shoes this season from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Kurt Geiger to & Other Stories. Whether you prefer a show-stopping platform shoe or a white leather sandal with a block heel, we have picked out the most gorgeous wedding shoes for brides so you can walk down the aisle in your slipper of dreams.

SHOP: Best Wedding Shoes For Brides 2022