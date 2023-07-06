  1. Home
These Are The Best Viral Mango Wedding Guest Dresses

They're trending now!

by Renee Washington |
Posted

Summer has hit its peak, which means it's official: wedding season is upon us! For some that sparks joy, who doesn't love love, right? But for others it means saying hello to outfit stress, as the hunt for the perfect wedding guest dress commences - and we totally understand the struggle. Wedding guest shopping can often be tricky, for starters you always want to fit the setting and two, you never want to do too much or too little.

If you're anything like us at Grazia HQ, the search generally begins online. Scrolling from site to site, app to app and checking out what our favourite influencers have got on. During our deep dive, it was clear that the one high brand that always hits the spot is Mango.

One of its dresses in particular has got a cult following on TikTok. Pleated, asymmetric, one-shouldered and available for £69.99, although admittedly only in one size, you couldn't ask for a prettier summer dress. But don't worry, this is far from being the only dress that is scoring high on social media (as you can see from our selection below).

These dresses don't just have to be saved for a wedding, they would also make the perfect outfit for any special occasion. Just see for yourself...

SHOP: Mango Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Mango, Asymmetrical Pleated Dress

Mango Pleated Wedding Guest Dress

Mango's pink pleated dress is certainly a head-turner. Light, airy and midi in length, it's the

Mango Pleated Wedding Guest Dress
2. Mango, Chiffon Ruffle Dress

Mango, Chiffon Ruffle Wedding Guest Dress

Grab it while stock lasts because this was also a hit on TikTok.

Mango, Chiffon Ruffle Wedding Guest Dress
3. Mango, Pleated Satin Dress

Mango, Pleated Satin Wedding Guest Dress

A flowy cut-out dress great for special events.

Mango, Pleated Satin Wedding Guest Dress
4. Mango, Floral Dress

Mango, Floral Dress Wedding Guest Dress

A floral design fitting for the season.

Mango, Floral Dress Wedding Guest Dress
5. Mango, Satin Cross-back Dress

Mango, Satin Cross-back Wedding Guest Dress

A beautiful straight silhouette for a someone who is after a more understated look.

Mango, Satin Cross-back Wedding Guest Dress
