The Best Watches For Women That Are Truly Timeless

The wristwatch has, and always will be, an intriguing accessory. It comes with the function of telling us the time (should our iPhones be outside of reaching distance) but can also immediately add a touch of sophistication to your ensemble - if you choose the right one, that is.
Brands have long left women behind in the design of watches, opting for over-feminized designs characterised by diamonds and sparkles, disregarding the idea that women could want simple, stylish options that aren't garishly pink or microscopic (the infamous pink it and shrink it phenomenon). Luckily, watchmakers are finally catching on, with watches for women being better thought-out than ever before.
When it comes to watch trends, we've seen it all. If Chanel and Van Cleef & Arpel's recent jewellery collections are anything to go by, watches are shapeshifting, taking the form of clovers and flowers, instead of the customary round shape. Rolex and Breitling have led the way in the introduction of the colourful dial, a trend particular evident post-pandemic, and luxury sports watches are also having a moment, pioneered by none other than the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.
Even so, classic timepieces such as the Cartier Panthère and the Rolex Datejust don't seem to be going anywhere just yet; the prototype watches gained as much traction in the early 90s, being worn by the likes of Princess Di and Gwyneth Paltrow, as they have now on the wrists of the Hadid sisters, demonstrating the unwavering power of a truly great design.
Of course, frontrunners of the high street watch industry are also flourishing, with brands such as Daniel Wellington, Sekonda and Olivia Burton offering fashion-forward, well-designed options with a price tag that would have you fooled.
From luxury offerings to more affordable designs, here are 15 of the best watches for women, that are every bit as appealing as they are, pardon the pun, timeless.
SHOP: The Best Watches for Women
Chanel's BOY·FRIEND collection is simplicity at its finest. With precise shapes and a minimal design, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more elegant, day-to-day wristwatch. We're particularly drawn to this black option with a leather quilt, which, you'll agree, is quintessentially Chanel.
Materials: Steel and calfskin
Case size: 34.6 x 26.7 x 7.3 mm
Water resistance: 30m
Daniel Wellington has long dominated the high street watch industry, thanks to its elegant, minimal designs and affordable price tag. The Petite Evergold features the brand's classic mesh strap and an eggshell white dial, for a simple and understated design.
Materials: Stainless steel
Case size: 28mm
Water resistant: 3 ATM (splashproof)
The iconic, signature four-leafed clover which has defined the Van Cleef & Arpels brand for decades has now taken the form of a watch in the Alhambra collection. Much like the beloved necklaces, the watches are designed with careful craftsmanship and embellished with precious materials. We adore the yellow gold model, featuring an interchangeable leather strap.
Materials: Yellow-gold case and bezel, leather strap
Case size: 26x26 mm
Water resistance: 30m
You may recognise our next option, the Cartier Panthère, from its cult celebrity status. The elegant timepiece has made red carpet appearances, being worn by the likes of Sienna Miller, Dua Lipa and young Gwyneth Paltrow. The dainty watch is versatile and easy to wear, and also the first 'jewellery watch' to ever hit the market back in the 80s.
Materials: Gold and steel
Case size: 22 mm x 30 mm
Water resistance: 30m
If you don't enjoy wearing colour, then a watch with a coloured dial is the perfect way to inject some colour into your look without veering from your usual all-black fit. Olivia Burton's quirky designs are delicate and ethereal, and this mini bracelet watch with a pale blue mother of pearl dial and crystal markers is definitely worth clicking add to cart.
Materials: Stainless steel, crystal
Case size: 23mm
Water resistance: 3 BAR
Leave it to Gucci to create a unique, genderless watch, inspired by skateboarding culture. It features three windows to display the hour, minutes and date, and the simple, streamlined design embossed with the Gucci logo is sure to attract those who are after something slightly different.
Materials: Yellow gold PVD
Case size: 35mm
Water resistance: 30m
We've seen a rise in green watches over the past few years, and Breitling's modern-retro-inspired watch featuring a pastel green dial is proof that the trend is here to stay. With diamond watch markers, and a stainless steel finish, the Chronomat is the ultimate 'sporty meets chic' option for the woman always on the go.
Materials: Stainless Steel, diamond
Case size: 32mm
Water resistance: 100m
Rolex, the brand that needs no introduction, is home to some of the most archetypal watches in the world, and the Datejust wristwatch is no exception. Rolex considers the Datejust 'the epitome of the classic Rolex watch' thanks to its rich history dating back to the 1940s as well as its timeless design. A great option for those new to the world of luxury watches.
Materials: Yellow gold, stainless steel
Water resistance: 30m
Available in a range of pastel colours, the Sekonda palette watch is a day-to-day essential. It's simple, comfortable and this sage green particularly caught our eye.
Materials: Aluminium and silicone
Case size: 36mm
We can't think of a better wrist companion than Dolce & Gabbana's elegant Sofia watch. At 24mm, this is the perfect size for those looking for something smaller, but don't be fooled by its proportions; the domed sapphire crystal glass and diamond-encrusted bezel make this watch nothing less than remarkable. Also available in other colours.
Materials: Sapphire glass, stainless steel, diamond
Case size: 11mm
You definitely don't come across a chocolate brown watch every day, at least not one nearly as opulent as this one. An affordable option with a luxury feel, and if you're looking for something slightly more personalised, you'll be pleased to know that this watch is available to purchase with engraving.
Materials: Stainless steel
Case size: 34mm x 5mm
Water Resistance: 3 ATM
Tudor's Claire de Rose collection plays homage to a variety of the brand's timepieces, and this delicate yet bold model features a steel bracelet and a window crown which is embellished with a blue spinel cabochon.
Materials: Stainless steel, sapphire crystal
Case size: 26mm
Water resistance: 100m
This Gucci timepiece is elegantly etched with the fashion house's iconic criss-cross diamante pattern, contrasted with a black leather strap to merge functionality and style. The white mother-of-pearl dial is iridescent, adding a playful edge to an otherwise minimal design.
Materials: Yellow gold, white mother of pearl dial, leather strap
Case size: 27mm
Water resistance: 50m
Acting as a bracelet and a watch, this Grecian-inspired bangle features a champagne-coloured dial which is adorned with a sunray stone set dial, for extra glamour. A great evening watch that is sure to elevate any ensemble.
Materials: Metal alloy case
Coiling around your wrist, this snake-shaped watch by Bulgari might just be the most unique option in this edit. The snake symbolises protection, wisdom and feminity, and the curves are meant to represent the sensual curves of a woman. It's a glamorous option, to say the least, and one that's sure to garner lots of attention.
Materials: Stainless steel
Case size: 35mm
Water resistance: 30m