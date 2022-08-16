The Best Watches For Women That Are Truly Timeless

The wristwatch has, and always will be, an intriguing accessory. It comes with the function of telling us the time (should our iPhones be outside of reaching distance) but can also immediately add a touch of sophistication to your ensemble - if you choose the right one, that is.

Brands have long left women behind in the design of watches, opting for over-feminized designs characterised by diamonds and sparkles, disregarding the idea that women could want simple, stylish options that aren't garishly pink or microscopic (the infamous pink it and shrink it phenomenon). Luckily, watchmakers are finally catching on, with watches for women being better thought-out than ever before.

When it comes to watch trends, we've seen it all. If Chanel and Van Cleef & Arpel's recent jewellery collections are anything to go by, watches are shapeshifting, taking the form of clovers and flowers, instead of the customary round shape. Rolex and Breitling have led the way in the introduction of the colourful dial, a trend particular evident post-pandemic, and luxury sports watches are also having a moment, pioneered by none other than the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Even so, classic timepieces such as the Cartier Panthère and the Rolex Datejust don't seem to be going anywhere just yet; the prototype watches gained as much traction in the early 90s, being worn by the likes of Princess Di and Gwyneth Paltrow, as they have now on the wrists of the Hadid sisters, demonstrating the unwavering power of a truly great design.

Of course, frontrunners of the high street watch industry are also flourishing, with brands such as Daniel Wellington, Sekonda and Olivia Burton offering fashion-forward, well-designed options with a price tag that would have you fooled.

From luxury offerings to more affordable designs, here are 15 of the best watches for women, that are every bit as appealing as they are, pardon the pun, timeless.