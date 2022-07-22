I’ve Just Discovered The Air-Con Cardigan, And Here’s Why You Need One In Your Life

Let's get one thing clear. I love air-con. I wish everywhere was as air-conned as the vegetable aisle of Tesco. But there is the small problem of what to wear in air-con. Picture the scene. You woken up sticky with sweat and taken a cold shower. As you're deciding what to wear, you realise that yet again you're covered in a film of perspiration. So you do the only thing you can do; reach for the least clingy item of clothing in your wardrobe and steel yourself for the commute. Once you've arrived at your office, huffing and puffing as you exit what can only be described as an oven on wheels, you genuinely feel like you've reached nirvana and make a mental note to thank the woman in facilities who takes an aggressive approach to climate control.

The only problem is that, after half an hour or so, the atmosphere has become icy enough to make the hairs on your arms stand up. The person next to you is holding a warm cup of tea like they're standing on the side of a football pitch in November. Another has managed to procure a blanket and has it draped over their knees.

I'm here to tell you that there is a chicer option. Introducing: the air-con cardigan, a recent discovery that is as essential to heatwave hybrid working as an electric fan. The best news is that, as you might have guessed, the air-con cardi is actually just a normal cardi. Pop one in your work tote the next time the temperature spikes and prepare to be the perfect level of cool (even if you're sitting under a vent). I like to drape mine around my shoulders - or, like the kids do, knot it under my right armpit - and that seems to keep my internal body temperature happy, but feel free to experiment. (Also I don't want to scare anyone by using the word 'bolero' - that somehow slightly weird garment that you used to wear to weddings as a prepubescent bridesmaid - but it's making a bit of a comeback on Instagram, and is pretty much the ideal air-con cardi.)

It should go without saying, but it's worth saying anyway, that you don't want something super bulky. A cropped cardigan is probably your best bet. My favourite is Peachy Den's - a mohair-blend cardi in navy blue that you could button over slip dresses or tank tops - but there are also great options at Uniqlo, & Other Stories, Arket and COS, whose cashmere cardigan the colour of orange peel is also guaranteed to cheer you up if you're already worrying about the journey home.