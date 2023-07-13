  1. Home
The Best Maternity Swimwear, As Inspired By Kourtney Kardashian

Whatever stage of pregnancy you're at, there's a swimsuit for you.

maternity swimwear | @kourtneykardash on Instagram
by Marina Avraam and Caitlin Casey |
Posted
Even if you're not one to follow Keeping Up With The Kardashians (and it truly is a mean feat), it's fairly difficult to avoid the antics of the famous family. One incident which made headlines fairly recently was Kourtney Kardashian Barker's infamous baby announcement - and she's been posting glowing pregnancy pics ever since. Most of these involve bikinis, proving that if there's one thing the woman knows, it's how to look good in maternity swimwear.

From a hot pink one-piece that highlights her ever-growing baby bump to a leopard print bikini, Kourtney is proving that there are no rules when it comes to swimwear during a pregnancy. Well, actually, there is one: wear whatever makes you feel great (and comfortable).

@kourtneykardash on Instagram
©@kourtneykardash on Instagram

Other celebrities who embrace this rule have included the likes of models Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski - pictured below, with her baby bump on the beach back in 2020.

Where once there was an archaic expectation that pregnant women should hide their bodies, stars like Rihanna have subverted this idea on red carpets and, famously, the Superbowl, to celebrate their growing bodies. The moral of these stories? Women can wear whatever they like, whenever they like. One more time for the cheap seats at the back!

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a bikini whilst pregnant in 2020
©getty images

So, whether you want to look as glamorous as Kourtney, or are just looking for the most comfortable pregnancy swimsuits out there, there's some really great options on the market. Here's the best maternity swimwear that will take you through those nine months and beyond.

SHOP: The Best Maternity Swimwear

M&S Maternity Printed Neck Swimsuit

marks and spencer maternity swimwear

Buy now

Description

This swimsuit has an adjustable neckline and straps which will grow with your body. There's even

marks and spencer maternity swimwear
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Seraphine Reversible Maternity & Nursing Swimsuit

seraphine swimsuit

Buy now

Description

This one-piece is reversible, so you can wear it as a patterned swimsuit or plain black. It has

seraphine swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Good American Monokini

Good American Monokini

Buy now

Description

It's safe to say that Kourtney has us influenced with a hot pink moment from her Instagram photos.

Good American Monokini
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Flutter Sleeve, Black

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Flutter Sleeve, Black

Buy now

Description

A flutter sleeve adds pretty details to this otherwise simple costume.

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Flutter Sleeve, Black
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

H&M, MAMA Padded-cup Swimsuit

H&M, MAMA Padded-cup Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

H&M's Mama range has a really great choice of maternity swimwear. This swimsuit has padded cups

H&M, MAMA Padded-cup Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Good American, Strapless Cutout Swimsuit

Good American, Strapless Cutout Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

Another great choice from Good American, this strapless swimsuit is sleek and sophisticated but

Good American, Strapless Cutout Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Vero Moda Maternity Tie Shoulder Swimsuit

Vero Moda Maternity Tie Shoulder Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

Don't be afraid to step into something colourful during your pregnancy, like this striped swimsuit.

Vero Moda Maternity Tie Shoulder Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

H&M, MAMA One-shoulder swimsuit

H&M, MAMA One-shoulder swimsuit

Buy now

Description

One-shoulder swimsuits have definitely made a comeback this summer, and this white choice from H&M

H&M, MAMA One-shoulder swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

La Redoute, Maternity Swimsuit

La Redoute, Maternity Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

La Redoute makes luxurious swimsuits that are affordable, too. Grab this baby blue one-piece -

La Redoute, Maternity Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Topshop Maternity Scoop Back Crinkle Swimsuit

Topshop Maternity Scoop Back Crinkle Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

You can't go wrong with a black swimsuit and, in crinkle fabric, this one is especially comfy.

Topshop Maternity Scoop Back Crinkle Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

River Island Maternity Strappy Plunge Swimsuit

River Island Maternity Strappy Plunge Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

For those who want something a bit more glamorous but without sacrificing on coverage.

River Island Maternity Strappy Plunge Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
