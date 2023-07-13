The Best Maternity Swimwear, As Inspired By Kourtney Kardashian

by Marina Avraam and Caitlin Casey |

Even if you're not one to follow Keeping Up With The Kardashians (and it truly is a mean feat), it's fairly difficult to avoid the antics of the famous family. One incident which made headlines fairly recently was Kourtney Kardashian Barker's infamous baby announcement - and she's been posting glowing pregnancy pics ever since. Most of these involve bikinis, proving that if there's one thing the woman knows, it's how to look good in maternity swimwear.

From a hot pink one-piece that highlights her ever-growing baby bump to a leopard print bikini, Kourtney is proving that there are no rules when it comes to swimwear during a pregnancy. Well, actually, there is one: wear whatever makes you feel great (and comfortable).

©@kourtneykardash on Instagram

Other celebrities who embrace this rule have included the likes of models Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski - pictured below, with her baby bump on the beach back in 2020.

Where once there was an archaic expectation that pregnant women should hide their bodies, stars like Rihanna have subverted this idea on red carpets and, famously, the Superbowl, to celebrate their growing bodies. The moral of these stories? Women can wear whatever they like, whenever they like. One more time for the cheap seats at the back!

©getty images

So, whether you want to look as glamorous as Kourtney, or are just looking for the most comfortable pregnancy swimsuits out there, there's some really great options on the market. Here's the best maternity swimwear that will take you through those nine months and beyond.

SHOP: The Best Maternity Swimwear

1. M&S Maternity Printed Neck Swimsuit
Description This swimsuit has an adjustable neckline and straps which will grow with your body.

2. Seraphine Reversible Maternity & Nursing Swimsuit
Description This one-piece is reversible, so you can wear it as a patterned swimsuit or plain black.

3. Good American Monokini
Description It's safe to say that Kourtney has us influenced with a hot pink moment from her Instagram photos.

4. ASOS DESIGN Maternity Flutter Sleeve, Black
Description A flutter sleeve adds pretty details to this otherwise simple costume.

5. H&M, MAMA Padded-cup Swimsuit
Description H&M's Mama range has a really great choice of maternity swimwear. This swimsuit has padded cups

6. Good American, Strapless Cutout Swimsuit
Description Another great choice from Good American, this strapless swimsuit is sleek and sophisticated

7. Vero Moda Maternity Tie Shoulder Swimsuit
Description Don't be afraid to step into something colourful during your pregnancy, like this striped swimsuit.

8. H&M, MAMA One-shoulder swimsuit
Description One-shoulder swimsuits have definitely made a comeback this summer, and this white choice from H&M

9. La Redoute, Maternity Swimsuit
Description La Redoute makes luxurious swimsuits that are affordable, too. Grab this baby blue one-piece

10. Topshop Maternity Scoop Back Crinkle Swimsuit
Description You can't go wrong with a black swimsuit and, in crinkle fabric, this one is especially comfy.