This Is The Most Searched For Fashion Item Of 2022 (With 366 Million Views On TikTok)

Firstly, we would like to kick this off by saying we can't be held responsible for anyone falling down a rabbit hole on TikTok. Most of us will know how easy it is to have a little look on the app, and boom, that's two hours of your life gone. There will probably be dancing, cooking, cute pets and beauty tips, and there will most certainly be fashion. Be it that viral dress, vintage finds or how-tos on styling certain pieces, it's definitely a key place to go for outfit inspiration. And this year, it seems as though everyone is searching for the same item: jumpsuits.

With over 366 million views (yes, really) last time we checked, it's the item everyone is obsessed with in 2022. Really, we're not surprised, considering the do-it-all one piece is a ready-made outfit that needs little effort to look great.

©Getty

During fashion month, we saw a lot of denim iterations on the streets of New York, London, Milan and Paris. And any cut goes – from a baggier, boilersuit style to something sleek and belted. But it seems as though autumn/winter has made everyone search for one particular jumpsuit, and it's all about the long-sleeve styles. While the plummeting temperatures may have a little something to do with it, they're also so much easier to style. It solves any 'what jacket should I wear?' dramas and means you can also hide some sneaky layers underneath, too. Tip: a roll neck knit will be a saviour come winter.

When it comes to shoes, if you have a longer style then a pointed-toe boot or heel will work best. If your jumpsuit is cropped (or you can roll it up slightly), then you can opt for anything from a chunky ankle boot to a loafer or comfy trainers.

©Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio has also shown how jumpsuits needn't be a casual everyday look. If you opt for a tailored style, it'll become the perfect occasionwear outfit to throw on for anything from a night out to a wedding. And come party season, if you opt for a luxe fabric such as velvet, satin or sequins, it's bound to be your plus one to any upcoming party.

So, to join the rest of TikTok, here are the best jumpsuits to shop for autumn from the likes of Zara and Mango to Reformation and Joseph.