Milan Fashion Week: The Moments You Won’t Want To Miss

Milan is famously the most high-octane capital in terms of glamour - and the likes of Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Max Mara, Prada, Emporio Armani, Moschino, Tod's and Versace, who always brings va-va-voom to the evening slot on Friday, are some of the highlights of this season's schedule. Maximilian Davis is also poised to make his debut as creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, making the brand's show one of this weekend's hottest tickets.

After a poignant end to London Fashion Week, Diesel kicked off the schedule this morning. Its creative director, Glenn Martens, continued to make magic with the house's signature fabric - denim - sending out raw-edged indigo maxi skirts that were worn with logoed bandeau tops; hot pant-suits comprising a top, jacket and pair of short-shorts in varying shades of blue; and, last but not least, a collared coat that will no doubt be snapped up by the likes of Bella Hadid. Its cult bag, the 1DR, also got a showing, confirming its status as the ultimate accessory (searches have been soaring on resale site Vestiaire Collective). Keep scrolling for the moments you might have missed from Milan.