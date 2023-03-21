I’m Pear-Shaped And These High Street Jeans Are The Only Ones That Fit Perfectly

Trying to buy the perfect pair of jeans has got to be up there - perhaps with bras and swimwear - as the most difficult (and, it's got to be said, dispiriting) pursuit of a shopping nature. If they fit on the waist, they don't fit on the bum. If they fit on the bum, they don't fit on the waist. (And don't get me started on the leg length).

That will be the refrain going around your head on repeat if, like me, you're pear-shaped.

IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY/ EDWARD BERTHELOT

I've tried a lot of jeans - from high street to high end - and can personally attest to the fact that finding a pair that hugs my smaller waist and bigger hips to perfection is pretty hard. I have several pairs that can't be worn without a jumper or shirt to cover the waist because it gapes (and several others that are way too tight on the crotch, like way too tight).

But, after extensive research in the field, I can confirm that there's one shop that seems to tick all the boxes - that's waist, bum and leg - and it's, praise be, a high street hero: New Look.

Gallery SHOP: The New Look Jeans 1 of 1

The brand's cargo jeans - specifically the High-Waist Adalae Wide-Leg Jeans - have a high-waisted fit that hugs me around the middle and the bottom. They're also just the right length - long enough to pool nicely over a block-heel without dragging in any puddles - and are easily dressed up or down with a 'nice top' and heels. (I took them to dinner last week with a bodysuit and a blazer, but am wearing them today with a sweater + socks and sandals.)

The only bad news is that these, frankly, heaven-sent cargo jeans are out of stock at New Look, and we aren't surprised, they were one in a million. . If you're not a fan of cargo jeans, however, fear not. Below is an edit of the best pear-friendly jeans, including personal recommendations from yours truly.