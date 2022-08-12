  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Espadrilles To Buy If You Want To Copy Queen Letizia, Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

They're the ideal summer shoe.

Queen Letizia espadrilles
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

It's official: the off-duty shoe choice of royalty is espadrilles. Spotted on holiday with her family in Mallorca, Queen Letizia wore a flat white pair from BOSS. But look closer and you'll notice the entire clan - her daughters, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor - are also wearing espadrilles. (King Felipe is wearing what looks like suede loafers so obviously missed the memo.)

Queen Letizia espadrilles
©Getty

Queen Letizia's always been a fan of espadrilles (she also packed an ankle-tie pair in punchy pink for earlier in the holiday) - and she's not the only royal. Meghan Markle also relied on espadrilles for royal duties that were on the slightly more smart-casual side of things. She took pair of wedge espadrilles - a great multitasker - for the couple's tour to South Africa. Both she and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, swear by the shoes from Castañer. The Spanish brand opened its first workshop in 1927 - and is famous for creating the first wedged espadrille with Yves Saint Laurent.

Meghan Markle espadrilles
©Getty

They're ideal for wedding season - chic and so much comfortable than spindly stilettos or point-toe pumps - and work just as well on holiday as they do in real life. If they're good enough for royalty...

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Espadrilles

Castañer x Charo Ruiz Gea, Broderie Anglaise Cotton Espadrilles
1 of 6

Prada, Triangle Logo Striped-Terry Espadrilles
2 of 6

Naguisa, Leather Espadrilles
3 of 6

H&M, Suede Espadrille Mules
4 of 6

LK Bennett, Maureen White Broderie Anglaise Espadrilles
5 of 6

Boden, Cassie Espadrille Wedges
6 of 6

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us