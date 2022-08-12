The Best Espadrilles To Buy If You Want To Copy Queen Letizia, Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

It's official: the off-duty shoe choice of royalty is espadrilles. Spotted on holiday with her family in Mallorca, Queen Letizia wore a flat white pair from BOSS. But look closer and you'll notice the entire clan - her daughters, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor - are also wearing espadrilles. (King Felipe is wearing what looks like suede loafers so obviously missed the memo.)

Queen Letizia's always been a fan of espadrilles (she also packed an ankle-tie pair in punchy pink for earlier in the holiday) - and she's not the only royal. Meghan Markle also relied on espadrilles for royal duties that were on the slightly more smart-casual side of things. She took pair of wedge espadrilles - a great multitasker - for the couple's tour to South Africa. Both she and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, swear by the shoes from Castañer. The Spanish brand opened its first workshop in 1927 - and is famous for creating the first wedged espadrille with Yves Saint Laurent.