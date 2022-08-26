The Best Denim Jumpsuits To Make The Summer To Autumn Transition Much Easier

Head-to-toe denim might seem like a trend we left in the noughties but, actually, it's back. Conjuring up images of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears circa 2001 (the original double denim trendsetters) the nostalgic look is back, and it's taken the form of one staple piece for autumn/winter 2022 - the denim jumpsuit.

Stella McCartney included a tailored take on the denim jumpsuit in her AW22 collection, featuring oversized cuffs and a waist belt on top, while Ahluwalia sent models out in double denim ensembles complete with denim accessories.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

It's easy to see why the jumpsuit has surged in popularity; much like a dress, a jumpsuit is one piece of clothing you can throw on without thinking of what to match your top or bottom with, leaving extra brain space for other more important things (what to have for dinner being top of the list). Comfort also lies at the core of the denim jumpsuit, making it a great everyday staple you can throw on and wear for hours, without the constant urge to change into PJs.

The innate simplicity of the denim jumpsuit makes it the perfect base which you can elevate using the right accessories and jewellery; belts and corsets can help provide some structure at the waist, while statement earrings can make it more eveningwear appropriate.

From slouchy boiler suits to more fine-tailored pieces, we've found the best denim jumpsuits to add to your wardrobe right now. Shop our top picks below.