The Cream Coats That You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe Pronto

If you want to sprinkle a bit of chic onto any outfit, you need to make a play for a cream coat. And the girls that do it the best? Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes. Let's flashback to last year for just a second. The A-listers were all rocking that viral high street coat just about everywhere (yes it is unfortunately out of stock on Mango...we triple checked). Gigi Hadid, wore hers with an oversized blazer, jeans and classic Dr. Martens. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, wore hers with trainers from New Balance. The beauty of this particular cream coat was that it could be dressed up or down, worn with slingback or heels, dresses or trainers. It really did it all.