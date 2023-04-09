  1. Home|
The Cream Coats That You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe Pronto

Because there's nothing chicer.

by Renee Washington |
Posted on
1
Mango, Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
2
Uniqlo, Wool-Blend Oversized Long Coat
3
Wolf And Badger, Marlene Cashmere &amp; Wool Coat
4
M&amp;S, Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat
5
Phase Eight, Quinn Crinkle Textured Cocoon Coat
6
Max Mara, Brava Self-Tie Wool-Blend Coat
7
Pull &amp; Bear, Belted Trench Coat
8
H&amp;M, Light Beige Coat
9
Weekday, Jamie Varsity Jacket

If you want to sprinkle a bit of chic onto any outfit, you need to make a play for a cream coat. And the girls that do it the best? Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes. Let's flashback to last year for just a second. The A-listers were all rocking that viral high street coat just about everywhere (yes it is unfortunately out of stock on Mango...we triple checked). Gigi Hadid, wore hers with an oversized blazer, jeans and classic Dr. Martens. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, wore hers with trainers from New Balance. The beauty of this particular cream coat was that it could be dressed up or down, worn with slingback or heels, dresses or trainers. It really did it all.

Gigi Hadid GOFF Images

Because if it's not clear already, cream coats and timeless style go hand in hand. Whether you're seeking a classic trench, a cosy winter puffer, or a chic belted wool number, the world of cream outer garments has much to offer. Scroll to peruse some of our picks available on the internet right now.

1. Mango, Handmade Oversized Wool Coat

Price: £139.99

shop.mango.com

Description

Mango knows how to create a good coat. This one is very similar to the A-lister's favourite.

2. Uniqlo, Wool-Blend Oversized Long Coat

Price: £108.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

Uniqlo never compromises on quality so we know this coat will go the distance.

3. Wolf And Badger, Marlene Cashmere &amp; Wool Coat

Price: £496

www.wolfandbadger.com

Description

After something that says 'I'm here'? This luxurious coat has your name on it.

4. M&amp;S, Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat

Description

We can see this coat being paired with some sophisticated businesswear.

5. Phase Eight, Quinn Crinkle Textured Cocoon Coat

Price: £124.50

www.johnlewis.com

Description

This cream cocoon coat will be your wardrobe failsafe this winter.

6. Max Mara, Brava Self-Tie Wool-Blend Coat

Price: £440

www.selfridges.com

Description

Angelina Jolie has stepped out in a Max Mara coat similar to this.

7. Pull &amp; Bear, Belted Trench Coat

Price: £49.99

www.pullandbear.com

Description

Dressed up or dressed down, you can never go wrong with a trench.

8. H&amp;M, Light Beige Coat

Price: £49.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Pair this dreamy oversized coat with jeans, boots, and shades for that off-duty model look.

9. Weekday, Jamie Varsity Jacket

Price: £36

www.weekday.com

Description

If cute and casual is more your thing, we like this coat from Weekday.

