The Cream Coats That You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe Pronto

If you want to sprinkle a bit of chic onto any outfit, you need to make a play for a cream coat. And the girls that do it the best? Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes. Let's flashback to last year for just a second. The A-listers were all rocking that viral high street coat just about everywhere (yes it is unfortunately out of stock on Mango...we triple checked). Gigi Hadid, wore hers with an oversized blazer, jeans and classic Dr. Martens. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, wore hers with trainers from New Balance. The beauty of this particular cream coat was that it could be dressed up or down, worn with slingback or heels, dresses or trainers. It really did it all.
Because if it's not clear already, cream coats and timeless style go hand in hand. Whether you're seeking a classic trench, a cosy winter puffer, or a chic belted wool number, the world of cream outer garments has much to offer. Scroll to peruse some of our picks available on the internet right now.
Description
Mango knows how to create a good coat. This one is very similar to the A-lister's favourite.
Description
Uniqlo never compromises on quality so we know this coat will go the distance.
Description
After something that says 'I'm here'? This luxurious coat has your name on it.
4. M&S, Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat
Description
We can see this coat being paired with some sophisticated businesswear.
Description
This cream cocoon coat will be your wardrobe failsafe this winter.
Description
Angelina Jolie has stepped out in a Max Mara coat similar to this.
Description
Dressed up or dressed down, you can never go wrong with a trench.
Description
Pair this dreamy oversized coat with jeans, boots, and shades for that off-duty model look.
Description
If cute and casual is more your thing, we like this coat from Weekday.