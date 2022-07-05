The Best Showstopping Black Wedding Dresses For Alternative Brides

Let's face it, shopping for a wedding dress can be a difficult process for modern brides. Between thinking about the budget, practicality, and contending with the future mother-in-law's suggestions, you might be struggling with the pressure of finding the one. Something you might not have considered, but probably should, is to eschew tradition and opt for an alternative wedding dress that is entirely and uniquely yours. Move over LBD, the big black dress is having a moment.

Not convinced? Take style icons Sarah Jessica Parker and Chloë Sevigny, who both chose unique wedding dresses to walk down the aisle. In 1997, SJP wore a black, off-the-rack Morgane Le Fay gown to her wedding to Matthew Broderick; a far cry from Carrie Bradshaw's Vivienne Westwood bridal look (and no feathered headpiece in sight). And Sevigny's high-necked, figure-hugging midi for her first ceremony was a simple but chic reminder that this is a dress you'll be able to wear time and time again.

Then again, just because it's not a white wedding dress, doesn't mean you can't dial up the drama. For a lesson in how black wedding dresses can create a real 'moment', look no further than Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, who wore not one, but two black gowns to her wedding in season three of the show. The dresses, designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav, were worth a rumoured $50,000, and were, quite frankly, one of the most unforgettable moments on the show to date.

As more brides say 'no' to the traditional wedding dress, finding exactly what you want for your big day comes down to your own personal style. For Bree Macara, senior fashion editor at The Outnet, the appeal of the black wedding dress was down to its rebel attitude.

'As my entire day was contrary to wedding 'rules', I knew that I was never going to tie the knot in a traditional white or ivory gown. I bounced around between suiting, ruffles and tulle but eventually just thought about the most fabulous, impractical frocks I’d seen and fallen in love with in the past. And ta-da, a sequin-embellished, black lace gown came to mind. I had the back of the dress lowered to an elegant scoop, extended the hem to a train and added giant marabou feather cuffs (well, if I was going there?!). It's one of the best choices I’ve made in my adult life, and I still adore it.'

Should you be worried that black doesn't seem like a celebratory colour, the key is in the details of your wedding gown. Feathers, pearls, lace and beading can add that special touch to an otherwise understated dress, and not to mention, black gives you plenty of options to explore colourful accessories and party-time pieces. So, if you're thinking about wearing black for your big day, we've rounded up the best black wedding dresses on the market for every kind of bride. From slip dresses to sweeping ball gowns, you'll find the dress that makes you want to say 'I do'.