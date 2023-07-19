The Best Coloured Wedding Dresses For Brides Who Don’t Want To Wear White

While white dresses have become synonymous with most Western brides, the idea is actually still relatively modern. In fact, white wedding dresses didn't become popular until 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in a white lace gown. And, of course, brides around the world favour different colours for their wedding, like Chinese and Indian brides, who often wear red. But where can you find the best coloured wedding dresses if that's what you want to wear? We've got some answers.

Mandy Moore in pink Rodarte on her wedding day

Thankfully, there is more choice than ever when it comes to bridal outfits. Lots of celebrities have chosen to wear colourful wedding dresses, too, which has ultimately influenced brands and designers to create more options other than just white. Mandy Moore, for example, wore pale pink Rodarte when she got married in 2018, while Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn chose a black Galia Lahav gown for her gothic wedding.

Whether you want a simple wedding dress or something to wear for your beach wedding, there are dresses in every colour that would make for a truly spectacular bridal outfit. The likes of Jenny Packham, Rasario, Ashish Emilia Wickstead and Monique Lhuillier all make ready-to-wear gowns that would suit any sort of wedding, while on the high street, it's worth looking to brands like Anthropologie and Free People, both of which stock a great range of smaller, independent designers you won't easily find elsewhere.

Christine Quinn in Galia Lahav

From long sleeved wedding dresses to boho wedding dresses and even sustainable bridal gowns, the good news is that being open to different colours gives you infinitely more choice. It also makes your final choice much easier to wear beyond just your wedding day, which is much kinder to the planet – and your purse.

SHOP: The Best Coloured Wedding Dresses 2023

