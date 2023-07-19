  1. Home
The Best Coloured Wedding Dresses For Brides Who Don’t Want To Wear White

Find your perfect wedding dress in blue, pink, green or gold...

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

While white dresses have become synonymous with most Western brides, the idea is actually still relatively modern. In fact, white wedding dresses didn't become popular until 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in a white lace gown. And, of course, brides around the world favour different colours for their wedding, like Chinese and Indian brides, who often wear red. But where can you find the best coloured wedding dresses if that's what you want to wear? We've got some answers.

Mandy Moore in pink Rodarte on her wedding day

Thankfully, there is more choice than ever when it comes to bridal outfits. Lots of celebrities have chosen to wear colourful wedding dresses, too, which has ultimately influenced brands and designers to create more options other than just white. Mandy Moore, for example, wore pale pink Rodarte when she got married in 2018, while Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn chose a black Galia Lahav gown for her gothic wedding.

Whether you want a simple wedding dress or something to wear for your beach wedding, there are dresses in every colour that would make for a truly spectacular bridal outfit. The likes of Jenny Packham, Rasario, Ashish Emilia Wickstead and Monique Lhuillier all make ready-to-wear gowns that would suit any sort of wedding, while on the high street, it's worth looking to brands like Anthropologie and Free People, both of which stock a great range of smaller, independent designers you won't easily find elsewhere.

Christine Quinn in Galia Lahav

From long sleeved wedding dresses to boho wedding dresses and even sustainable bridal gowns, the good news is that being open to different colours gives you infinitely more choice. It also makes your final choice much easier to wear beyond just your wedding day, which is much kinder to the planet – and your purse.

SHOP: The Best Coloured Wedding Dresses 2023

1. Needle &amp; Thread Ruffle Gown

Description

Needle & Thread has some beautiful options for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests. It's

2. Selkie The Ritz Dress

Description

Don't think you have to stick to block colours – this romantic print would make for a beautiful

3. Jenny Packham Embellished Off-Shoulder Gown

Description

You may recognise this glorious gown seeing as the Princess of Wales wore the gold version to a

4. Sleeper Boheme Dust Pink Feathered Slip Dress

Description

Channel old Hollywood vibes with Sleeper's feather-trimmed slip. Accessorise with great heels and

5. Oscar de la Renta <meta charset="utf-8">Strapless Guipure Lace Gown

Description

Just because your wedding dress isn't white, doesn't mean it needs to be any less bridal. This

6. Hutch One-Shoulder Bow Train Mini Dress

Description

The train detail lends this mini an extra dose of drama. At less than £200 currently in the sale,

7. Emilia Wickstead Spencer Floral Cloqué Gown

Description

The summer sale is a great place to look for your wedding dress. This Emilia Wickstead gown is

8. Reem Acra Bow and Crystal-Embellished Gown

Description

This is the perfect choice if you'd like something feminine and fairly theatrical but not

9. Karen Millen Premium Embellished Caped Maxi Dress

Description

For glamorous brides, this embellished hot pink option looks far more expensive than it actually

10. Rebecca Vallance Jacquard Maxi Dress

Description

If you do want something darker but don't quite want to wear black, this is a good compromise. The

11. Ralph Lauren Scoop Neck Silk Maxi Dress

Description

You can't really go wrong with champagne silk and this dress is particularly perfect. Its

12. Victoria Beckham Silk Chiffon Long Dress

Description

Many brides have recently leaned into the trend for sheer dresses of late. While that can seem

13. Huishan Zhang Grosgrain-Trimmed Tiered Ruffled Tulle Gown

Description

This dress is still very bridal without also being white. The lilac shade feels particularly

