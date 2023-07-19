The Best Coloured Wedding Dresses For Brides Who Don’t Want To Wear White

While white dresses have become synonymous with most Western brides, the idea is actually still relatively modern. In fact, white wedding dresses didn't become popular until 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in a white lace gown. And, of course, brides around the world favour different colours for their wedding, like Chinese and Indian brides, who often wear red. But where can you find the best coloured wedding dresses if that's what you want to wear? We've got some answers.
Thankfully, there is more choice than ever when it comes to bridal outfits. Lots of celebrities have chosen to wear colourful wedding dresses, too, which has ultimately influenced brands and designers to create more options other than just white. Mandy Moore, for example, wore pale pink Rodarte when she got married in 2018, while Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn chose a black Galia Lahav gown for her gothic wedding.
Whether you want a simple wedding dress or something to wear for your beach wedding, there are dresses in every colour that would make for a truly spectacular bridal outfit. The likes of Jenny Packham, Rasario, Ashish Emilia Wickstead and Monique Lhuillier all make ready-to-wear gowns that would suit any sort of wedding, while on the high street, it's worth looking to brands like Anthropologie and Free People, both of which stock a great range of smaller, independent designers you won't easily find elsewhere.
From long sleeved wedding dresses to boho wedding dresses and even sustainable bridal gowns, the good news is that being open to different colours gives you infinitely more choice. It also makes your final choice much easier to wear beyond just your wedding day, which is much kinder to the planet – and your purse.
SHOP: The Best Coloured Wedding Dresses 2023
1. Needle & Thread Ruffle Gown
Description
Needle & Thread has some beautiful options for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests. It's
2. Selkie The Ritz Dress
Description
Don't think you have to stick to block colours – this romantic print would make for a beautiful
3. Jenny Packham Embellished Off-Shoulder Gown
Description
You may recognise this glorious gown seeing as the Princess of Wales wore the gold version to a
4. Sleeper Boheme Dust Pink Feathered Slip Dress
Description
Channel old Hollywood vibes with Sleeper's feather-trimmed slip. Accessorise with great heels and
5. Oscar de la Renta <meta charset="utf-8">Strapless Guipure Lace Gown
Description
Just because your wedding dress isn't white, doesn't mean it needs to be any less bridal. This
6. Hutch One-Shoulder Bow Train Mini Dress
Description
The train detail lends this mini an extra dose of drama. At less than £200 currently in the sale,
7. Emilia Wickstead Spencer Floral Cloqué Gown
Description
The summer sale is a great place to look for your wedding dress. This Emilia Wickstead gown is
8. Reem Acra Bow and Crystal-Embellished Gown
Description
This is the perfect choice if you'd like something feminine and fairly theatrical but not
10. Rebecca Vallance Jacquard Maxi Dress
Description
If you do want something darker but don't quite want to wear black, this is a good compromise. The
11. Ralph Lauren Scoop Neck Silk Maxi Dress
Description
You can't really go wrong with champagne silk and this dress is particularly perfect. Its
12. Victoria Beckham Silk Chiffon Long Dress
Description
Many brides have recently leaned into the trend for sheer dresses of late. While that can seem