Designer Apple Watch Straps To Personalise Your Favourite Fitness And Fashion Accessory

If you own an Apple Watch, chances are you are looking for a watch strap (or two) to match your style. Whether you wear a smartwatch to track your fitness or use it as your personal assistant, a refined and functional watch pulls everything together. Once a fashion accessory, the Apple Watch is now an essential device for health and fitness and while a smart watch may not replace a Rolex - it is a luxury item that deserves to be showcased with a sophisticated strap.
Who makes the best Apple Watch straps?
Designers and brands like Tory Burch and Michael Kors have bridged the gap with Apple Watch straps made from high-quality leather and classic metals - and we are here to round up the best Apple Watch straps that are suitable for tracking your fitness, pair perfectly with officewear and can be taken out to a glamorous cocktail party. Think of your Apple Watch as your trusted companion - the more you spend time with it, the more it will understand your needs.
READ MORE: The Best Luxury Watches For Women
There’s no denying that Apple Watches are practical. Smart watches act like a second phone, they can reply to texts, tell you the weather and schedule your all-important meetings.
READ MORE: Is An Apple Watch Worth The Money? Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To The A-List’s Favourite Smart Watch
When it comes to style, however, they are not always the easiest accessory to work with. When the Apple Watch was released seven years ago, it was the ultimate luxe item to own, with the likes of Beyoncé sporting a limited edition 18k gold Apple Watch before the product was even launched. While still a sought-after accessory, the Apple Watch isn't always the easiest accessory to dress up, which is wear stylish Apple Watch straps come in.
Here are the best sporty and designer Apple Watch straps that work for a range of occasions. Whether you’re on the hunt for an elevated piece you can wear with a cocktail dress or one that pairs flawlessly with your casual daywear - there is one that will fit your wrist.
SHOP: Best Apple Watch Straps
With bold colourways inspired by California's coastal landscape, this gorgeous Apple Watch strap is made with vegetable-tanned leather; this style is striped in aquatic shades of blue and green and fastens with a gold-tone buckle. It also comes in a tan, white and black design too.
This space grey Milanese Loop Apple Watch strap is woven on a specialised Italian machine and is fully magnetic, so you can adjust it to get the perfect fit for your wrist.
The T Monogram is a signature pattern inspired by traditional Pennsylvania Dutch quilting and celebrates the Tory Burch graphic logo. Crafted in woven jacquard, this timeless design exudes great style.
If it's all about fitness for you, then this Nike Sport Loop band is breathable, lightweight and designed for athletics. It's made from a nylon weave material featuring the trademark Nike logo, and the attachments are anchored for superior durability.
Super-chic, this Tory Burch strap will make your Apple Watch one of the chicest accessories in your arsenal.
Ted Baker offers a stunning range of Apple Watch straps, and this black leather with flower details is a fun twist on a classic.
Customise this band to match your favourite colour scheme with a custom base and two stripe colours. This sustainable option is made from Saffiano biodegradable leather and is unique, stylish, and good for the planet.
Made exclusively for Apple Watches, this gift set from Tory Burch features three leather bands — a classic tan and two floral-printed straps inspired by vintage ribbons. Playful and colourful - you will never get bored with these three styles.
A fun animal print is always a win. This modern soft vegan leather strap will add a fierce touch to your look. It also comes in four stainless steel colour options: gold, rose gold, silver and black to match your preference.
This Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop watch strap features a nylon weave with reflective-design rainbow yarn inspired by the LGBTQ+ flag.
Inspired by blue and white porcelain, this dreamy Apple Watch strap is delicate and practical. The watch band comes in one size.
If you are an Off-White fan, then you can find the designer brand's iconic belt band is now reimagined as an Apple Watch strap.
This sweet, delicate pink Apple Watch strap from Ted Baker is feminine, fun and floral. Perfect for adding a pop of colour to neutral outfits.
Affordable, understated and fun, these straps from Etsy are made of Braided Nylon, which offers elasticity and comes in multiple sizes and colours.
This baby blue rubber strap is perfect for swimmers and athletes: the cutest gym companion and practical accessory.
This two-tone luxe smartwatch band from Michael Kors is designed to be compatible with your Apple Watch for a sleek finishing touch. Compatible with 38mm and 40mm Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5 Apple Watch.
This brown leather band from Etsy is handmade with cute cut-outs giving it an edge over standard watch straps.
This funky print is made from cruelty-free vegan leather, water and sweat-resistant, and biodegradable. Trendy and bold at no cost to the planet.
Apple Watch wearers know this is much more than just a timepiece. Made from premium stainless steel, this lightweight and durable rose gold band is affordable and perfect for dressing up and down.
Tasteful, traditional and timeless. This plain leather Apple Watch compatible strap comes in nine different colours to suit your style.
If you love tortoiseshell sunglasses, you will love this matching smartwatch strap. The small female-led London-based business Coconut Lane has designed a tortoiseshell resin watch strap as well as other designs such as ivory. It is compatible with all Apple Watches in the series. Chic and functional - your wrist has never looked so good.