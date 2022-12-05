As Bella Hadid Is Named Model Of The Year At The Fashion Awards 2022 We Take A Look At Some Of Her Best Outfits To Date

With the end of the year in sight, we though it only fitting to give one of our favourite styles muses some recognition. Supermodel Bella Hadid just won at The Fashion Awards, taking home one of the top prizes for Model of The Year. Although Bella wasn't able to come and collect the award in person, we've taken this as a time to re-live some of her best looks.
She's been responsible for one of this year's most viral fashion moments - that spray-on dress at Coperni - and has emerged as one of the biggest champions of vintage on the red carpet (see her wardrobe at the Cannes Film Festival). But her off-duty style is also stand-out. As one of the cool-girls taking tips from '90s and Y2K trends – along with sister Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa – it's no surprise the outfits she's photographed in include everything from sheer slip dresses and denim skirts to baggy shorts worn with knee-high boots. And when it comes to accessories, Bella goes for maximalist impact with statement shades, baguette bags, supersize hoop earrings and has even embraced the comeback of the beauty trend that may make many people shudder – skinny '90s eyebrows.
No matter your own personal style, Bella Hadid has just so happened to tick off nearly every major 2022 trend, so if you want to be inspired with fun ways to style them, or you just want a reminder of the model's best outfits this year, keep scrolling.
SEE: Bella Hadid's Best Outfits
For the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction in Qatar, the model wore a hooded dress (a key trend this season) by Alaïa.
Attending the 16th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, Bella was the golden girl in a spring/summer 2023 Michael Kors plunging sparkly midi dress.
Stepping out after-dark in New York for her birthday dinner, Miss Hadid tried out the sheer dress trend in this lace slip.
Arriving at Thom Browne during Paris Fashion Week before she walked in the show, Bella went full '90s in a midi denim skirt, skinny scarf, shades and even skinnier brows.
Bella Hadid is a longstanding fan of all things leather, and she wore this longline motorcycle style in Paris as a top with black trousers and Hoka trainers.
Spotted leaving the Tom Ford spring/summer 2023 show in New York, the model waves goodbye to oversized shirts in favour of a tight-fit black style. On paper, baggy shorts and knee-high boots shouldn't work, but Bella of course makes it look effortless.
Wearing a vintage Junya Watanabe 2002 denim dress complete with square-toe boots and '00s upper arm bracelets, Bella went to British Vogue editor, Edward Enninful's, book launch in New York.
Making tie-dye still relevant for 2022, Bella wore an acid-wash top and cycling shorts co-ord with glossy knee-high boots and a leather shacket while out in New York. Of course the accessories are on point with '90s shades, mega hoop earrings and knee socks.
Stepping out in New York, Bella sticks to the simple fashion equation of a mini wrap dress plus knee-high boots, completing the look with her staple baguette bag and Missoma earrings.
Cool-girl Bella is always quick to be wearing a cult item, here, she styles baggy jeans with a vest top and tucked in shirt duo.
Hitting the red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Bella wore a vintage Gucci dress from the 1996 autumn/winter collection designed by Tom Ford.
At the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala dinner in Cannes, Bella was the belle of the ball in a vintage Chanel gown complete with velvet bodice, corsage and the puffiest sleeves around.
For the screening of The Innocent during the Cannes Film Festival, Bella wore a vintage 1987 dress which was custom-designed by Gianni Versace.
To continue the Versace love, Bella went for a Y2K look for the Cannes 75 anniversary dinner in a vintage 2001 Versace black dress with plunging neckline.
For this year's Met Gala, Bella mixed her love for lace and leather by wearing a Burberry corseted dress with long gloves.
Always one to perfect off-duty model style, Bella gives '90s Julia Roberts vibes with an open waistcoat over a white T-shirt. And yes, of course she completes the look with leather, but this time opts for an alternative to black with chocolate brown trousers.
After walking the Burberry autumn/winter 2023 show in London, Bella exited wearing a pink checked suit by (you guessed it), Burberry.
Heading to the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week, Bella wore a checked jacket with shoulder-robed jumper (a style trick to copy) and finished off the look with a vintage Chanel bag.