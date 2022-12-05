As Bella Hadid Is Named Model Of The Year At The Fashion Awards 2022 We Take A Look At Some Of Her Best Outfits To Date

With the end of the year in sight, we though it only fitting to give one of our favourite styles muses some recognition. Supermodel Bella Hadid just won at The Fashion Awards, taking home one of the top prizes for Model of The Year. Although Bella wasn't able to come and collect the award in person, we've taken this as a time to re-live some of her best looks.

She's been responsible for one of this year's most viral fashion moments - that spray-on dress at Coperni - and has emerged as one of the biggest champions of vintage on the red carpet (see her wardrobe at the Cannes Film Festival). But her off-duty style is also stand-out. As one of the cool-girls taking tips from '90s and Y2K trends – along with sister Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa – it's no surprise the outfits she's photographed in include everything from sheer slip dresses and denim skirts to baggy shorts worn with knee-high boots. And when it comes to accessories, Bella goes for maximalist impact with statement shades, baguette bags, supersize hoop earrings and has even embraced the comeback of the beauty trend that may make many people shudder – skinny '90s eyebrows.

No matter your own personal style, Bella Hadid has just so happened to tick off nearly every major 2022 trend, so if you want to be inspired with fun ways to style them, or you just want a reminder of the model's best outfits this year, keep scrolling.