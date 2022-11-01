Barbour Is Collaborating With Ganni On A Soon-To-Be-Sold-Out Collection – And Prices Start At £55

If you're partial to a checked dress during the week and a waxed jacket on the weekend, we've got good news. Two of your go-tos have just gone into business together on the most brilliant collection: Barbour x Ganni. One is the heritage brand founded in 1894, specialising in jackets that, along with a sturdy pair of wellies, are true classics of the outerwear world. The other is the cult label from Denmark, bringing you do-it-all dresses, superlative knitwear and cool-girl cowboy boots (among lots of other things).

©Barbour x Ganni

Together, they've created both a ready-to-wear capsule of coats, jackets and bucket hats and Re-Loved, a 50-piece collection of upcycled and reworked outerwear (available in-store at Ganni, as well as Selfridges). A celebration of craftsmanship, heritage and longevity, Barbour x Ganni brings together the hometowns of both brands: South Shields, UK and Copenhagen, Denmark, riffing on both worlds to create classic-with-a-twist coats and jackets that were spotted on the influencer set (including Mia Regan) at the collab's launch dinner. 'I’ve always been a big fan of Barbour. Their outerwear is so iconic, you just want to keep their pieces forever,' says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni's creative director.

©Barbour x Ganni

The ready-to-wear capsule consists of nine timeless pieces made from certified organic waxed cotton and certified recycled polyamide, all in wearable earth tones interspersed with popping red and neon green. For Re-Loved, Ganni has put its spin on Barbour, adding, for example, deadstock materials in the form of a hot pink corduroy collar or embroidery onto its classic designs to make 50 unique pieces that will be future collectibles.