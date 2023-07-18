If You Love The £350 Balenciaga Sunglasses, You’ll Love This £13 Alternative

The sun's out and that means doubling up on the summer accessories, from basket bags right down to cute sandals. And if you're on the hunt for a pair of sunglasses, you've stopped off at the right place. The pair that has the public vote are these Balenciaga Sunglasses, which isn't surprising at all when you think about their celebrity following.

Hailey Bieber wearing Balenciaga Sunglasses ©Getty

As most of us know, when it comes to fashion, Balenciaga has always been 'that brand', effortlessly blending popular culture and luxury. Its accessories always stand out as a striking must-haves (hello, the Balenciaga Le Cagole XS Logo Print Denim Bag). Now, Balenciaga sunglasses are stepping into the spotlight thanks to a fan club including Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa.

With hidden hinges for a more luxe feel, as well as the famous double 'b' logo, Balenciaga sunglasses are the best way to accessorise a white tee and jeans combo (like Bieber). And by the way, you don't have to opt for black. Balenciaga has pairs in tortoiseshell, pink, red, and neon yellow.

1. Balenciaga, Dynasty Rectangle Sunglasses
Description: These Balenciaga sunglasses have the brand's signature gold-toned hardware.

If you're looking for sunglasses that give off similar vibes for a two-figure price tag, check out Zalando, Naked and Bershka, all of which come with similar gold detailing that makes them look much more expensive than they are.

2. Zalando, Zign Unisex Glasses
Description: Square-framed dark shades with gold detailing.

3. Naked, Slim Frame Sunglasses
Description: This pair of sunglasses features a similar detail to Balenciaga's.