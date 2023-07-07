If You Love The Hermès Oran Sandal, We’ve Found The Perfect £29 Alternative

As summer approaches, the hunt for the perfect sandal commences. Do you go for something sleek (a barely-there leather gladiator) or something fun (a marabou mule à la Barbie)? If in doubt, there's one style that will always deliver: the classic Hermès Oran. It's got quite the celeb fan club (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner, who usually rock these babies on their dreamy vacations) because, quite simply, it's a sandal that you can't help but lust over. The Hermès Oran Sandal is made from calfskin so that it has the iconic cut-out in the shape of a 'H'. Chic, no?
The sandals go with practically anything and, available in more than 20 shades of leather from sunflower and coral, they're the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
1. Hermès, Oran Sandal
Description
The Hermès Oran Sandal is the chicest sandal to pack on your holiday.
The Hermès Oran Sandal is a total wardrobe essential among the A-list - and has even been cosigned by the on-screen fashion queen, Emily in Paris, in season 2, episode 3 (yes, we were watching that closely).
Elegance, check, versatility check, I mean what more could you want in a sandal? So if you're in love with this iconic shoe and you're also looking to save £500, we found the high street alternatives that give off similar vibes to the Hermès Oran Sandal.
SHOP: The Best High Street Versions Of The Hermès Oran Sandal
2. Dune, Wide-Fit Loopy Slip On Flat Sandals In White
Description
Dune's Loopy slip-on sandal is available in a whole host of wearable shades.
3. Zara, Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
Description
These twisted leather sandals are perfect for packing on holiday.
4. Russell & Bromley, Sandy Woven Strap Mule
Description
These woven mules will definitely pass muster in the office.
5. Steve Madden, Sandal Cognac Leather
Description
Sling these in your beach bag for a no-fuss, no-muss approach to summer dressing.