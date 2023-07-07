If You Love The Hermès Oran Sandal, We’ve Found The Perfect £29 Alternative

As summer approaches, the hunt for the perfect sandal commences. Do you go for something sleek (a barely-there leather gladiator) or something fun (a marabou mule à la Barbie)? If in doubt, there's one style that will always deliver: the classic Hermès Oran. It's got quite the celeb fan club (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner, who usually rock these babies on their dreamy vacations) because, quite simply, it's a sandal that you can't help but lust over. The Hermès Oran Sandal is made from calfskin so that it has the iconic cut-out in the shape of a 'H'. Chic, no?

©sofiarichiegrainge on Instagram

The sandals go with practically anything and, available in more than 20 shades of leather from sunflower and coral, they're the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

1. Hermès, Oran Sandal Buy now Description The Hermès Oran Sandal is the chicest sandal to pack on your holiday. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

The Hermès Oran Sandal is a total wardrobe essential among the A-list - and has even been cosigned by the on-screen fashion queen, Emily in Paris, in season 2, episode 3 (yes, we were watching that closely).

©nataliepstyling on Instagram

Elegance, check, versatility check, I mean what more could you want in a sandal? So if you're in love with this iconic shoe and you're also looking to save £500, we found the high street alternatives that give off similar vibes to the Hermès Oran Sandal.

SHOP: The Best High Street Versions Of The Hermès Oran Sandal

2. Dune, Wide-Fit Loopy Slip On Flat Sandals In White View offer Description Dune's Loopy slip-on sandal is available in a whole host of wearable shades. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. Zara, Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals Buy now Description These twisted leather sandals are perfect for packing on holiday. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Russell & Bromley, Sandy Woven Strap Mule Buy now Description These woven mules will definitely pass muster in the office. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Steve Madden, Sandal Cognac Leather Buy now Description Sling these in your beach bag for a no-fuss, no-muss approach to summer dressing. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now