If You Love The Hermès Oran Sandal, We’ve Found The Perfect £29 Alternative

Get the same vibe and save £500.

Sofie Richie Hermes sandals
by Renee Washington |
Posted

As summer approaches, the hunt for the perfect sandal commences. Do you go for something sleek (a barely-there leather gladiator) or something fun (a marabou mule à la Barbie)? If in doubt, there's one style that will always deliver: the classic Hermès Oran. It's got quite the celeb fan club (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner, who usually rock these babies on their dreamy vacations) because, quite simply, it's a sandal that you can't help but lust over. The Hermès Oran Sandal is made from calfskin so that it has the iconic cut-out in the shape of a 'H'. Chic, no?

sofiarichiegrainge on Instagram
©sofiarichiegrainge on Instagram

The sandals go with practically anything and, available in more than 20 shades of leather from sunflower and coral, they're the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

1. Hermès, Oran Sandal

Hermès, Oran Sandal

The Hermès Oran Sandal is the chicest sandal to pack on your holiday.

Hermès, Oran Sandal
The Hermès Oran Sandal is a total wardrobe essential among the A-list - and has even been cosigned by the on-screen fashion queen, Emily in Paris, in season 2, episode 3 (yes, we were watching that closely).

nataliepstyling on Instagram
©nataliepstyling on Instagram

Elegance, check, versatility check, I mean what more could you want in a sandal? So if you're in love with this iconic shoe and you're also looking to save £500, we found the high street alternatives that give off similar vibes to the Hermès Oran Sandal.

SHOP: The Best High Street Versions Of The Hermès Oran Sandal

2. Dune, Wide-Fit Loopy Slip On Flat Sandals In White

Dune, Wide-Fit Loopy Slip On Flat Sandals In White

Dune's Loopy slip-on sandal is available in a whole host of wearable shades.

Dune, Wide-Fit Loopy Slip On Flat Sandals In White
3. Zara, Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

Zara, Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

These twisted leather sandals are perfect for packing on holiday.

Zara, Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
4. Russell &amp; Bromley, Sandy Woven Strap Mule

Russell & Bromley, Sandy Woven Strap Mule

These woven mules will definitely pass muster in the office.

Russell & Bromley, Sandy Woven Strap Mule
5. Steve Madden, Sandal Cognac Leather

Steve Madden, Sandal Cognac Leather

Sling these in your beach bag for a no-fuss, no-muss approach to summer dressing.

Steve Madden, Sandal Cognac Leather
6. M&amp;S, Leather Ring Detail Flat Sliders

M&S, Leather Ring Detail Flat Sliders

M&S is one of the best places on the high street for sandals.

M&S, Leather Ring Detail Flat Sliders
