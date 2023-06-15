This Loewe Basket Bag Is The Ultimate Beach Accessory

As soon as summer hits, it's perfectly acceptable to breeze around town carrying a basket bag (even if a) you're not heading to the beach and b) you're not French). And while there are a lot of variations on the straw theme out there, not all are created equal.

The A-listers - Sofia Richie, Elsa Hosk and EmRata - are loyal to one brand in particular: Loewe, who has cornered the luxury market when it comes to basket bags that are the definition of chic. You can immediately spot its hero style - whether you're holidaying in Comporta, or posing by the pool at Soho House - by its leather handles and calfskin patch. It's quite simply the sturdiest (not to mention the most stylish) plus one if you're heading to the beach (or a farmers market for that matter).

And although the brand now makes every kind of basket bag imaginable - bucket bags with flirty ruffles; raffia totes complete with a whimsical elephant trunk (yes, really) - its signature basket bag made of palm leaf is the gold standard (and the ultimate carry-on if you're the kind of traveller who has 'turn left' aspirations).

1. Loewe, Small Basket Bag In Palm Leaf And Calfskin Buy now Description This buttercup yellow leather is a brilliant option for summer. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Loewe, Inlay Basket Bag In Palm Leaf And Calfskin Buy now Description The stitched leather on this basket bag makes it the ultimate buy for beach season. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now