This Loewe Basket Bag Is The Ultimate Beach Accessory

As soon as summer hits, it's perfectly acceptable to breeze around town carrying a basket bag (even if a) you're not heading to the beach and b) you're not French). And while there are a lot of variations on the straw theme out there, not all are created equal.
The A-listers - Sofia Richie, Elsa Hosk and EmRata - are loyal to one brand in particular: Loewe, who has cornered the luxury market when it comes to basket bags that are the definition of chic. You can immediately spot its hero style - whether you're holidaying in Comporta, or posing by the pool at Soho House - by its leather handles and calfskin patch. It's quite simply the sturdiest (not to mention the most stylish) plus one if you're heading to the beach (or a farmers market for that matter).
And although the brand now makes every kind of basket bag imaginable - bucket bags with flirty ruffles; raffia totes complete with a whimsical elephant trunk (yes, really) - its signature basket bag made of palm leaf is the gold standard (and the ultimate carry-on if you're the kind of traveller who has 'turn left' aspirations).
1. Loewe, Small Basket Bag In Palm Leaf And Calfskin
Description
This buttercup yellow leather is a brilliant option for summer.
2. Loewe, Inlay Basket Bag In Palm Leaf And Calfskin
Description
The stitched leather on this basket bag makes it the ultimate buy for beach season.