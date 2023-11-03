This Alison Hammond Outfit Has Been A Highlight Of Autumn TV

The Alison Hammond fan club as had plenty to work with this autumn. From This Morning to The Great British Bake Off, she's been serving round the clock, giving us fashion moment after fashion moment. One of our favourites was last month on This Morning, when the presenter wore a knitted co-ord that officially declared what we like to call sweater season open.

Comprising of a black dress and matching bolero, both of which featured a chic take on colour-blocking, the co-ord is from fashion-editor favourite Rixo. It's part of the brand's fabulous collaboration with Abisola Omole, CEO and creative of Studio Arva. Hammond said she 'loved this outfit' on Instagram - and it's just one example of how style comes just as naturally as making her interviewees collapse with laughter (ahem, Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling).

On Bake Off, Hammond's wardrobe is just as much of a talking point as her co-host's, Noel Fielding, whose snazzy short-sleeved shirts are something of a scene-stealer. But Hammond is almost as partial to print. She's worn florals, stars and polka dots, each one as punchy as the next, relying on a roster of affordable labels like Yours, Live Unlimited and Pretty Little Thing. And luckily, some of her exact outfits are still available to buy.