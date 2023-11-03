  1. Home|
This Alison Hammond Outfit Has Been A Highlight Of Autumn TV

Her Rixo knitted dress is still available to buy!

Alison Hammond
by Natalie Hammond |
Updated
1
Rixo x Abisola, Strappy Knit Dress
2
Pretty Little Thing, Plus Black Printed Tiered Tie-Waist Maxi Dress
3
Yours, Curve Green Leaf-Print Shirt
4
Yours, Curve Green Leaf-Print Wide-Leg Trousers
5
Live Unlimited, Blue Floral-Print Resort Shirt
The Alison Hammond fan club as had plenty to work with this autumn. From This Morning to The Great British Bake Off, she's been serving round the clock, giving us fashion moment after fashion moment. One of our favourites was last month on This Morning, when the presenter wore a knitted co-ord that officially declared what we like to call sweater season open.

Comprising of a black dress and matching bolero, both of which featured a chic take on colour-blocking, the co-ord is from fashion-editor favourite Rixo. It's part of the brand's fabulous collaboration with Abisola Omole, CEO and creative of Studio Arva. Hammond said she 'loved this outfit' on Instagram - and it's just one example of how style comes just as naturally as making her interviewees collapse with laughter (ahem, Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling).

1. Rixo x Abisola, Strappy Knit Dress

Description

It might have dropped during summer, but this strappy knit dress would look just as good under the

On Bake Off, Hammond's wardrobe is just as much of a talking point as her co-host's, Noel Fielding, whose snazzy short-sleeved shirts are something of a scene-stealer. But Hammond is almost as partial to print. She's worn florals, stars and polka dots, each one as punchy as the next, relying on a roster of affordable labels like Yours, Live Unlimited and Pretty Little Thing. And luckily, some of her exact outfits are still available to buy.

2. Pretty Little Thing, Plus Black Printed Tiered Tie-Waist Maxi Dress

Description

Pretty Little Thing's polka dot dress is available in a size range from 16-30. Keep wearing it

Alison Hammond outfits
Alison Hammond ©Channel 4

3. Yours, Curve Green Leaf-Print Shirt

Description

Alison Hammond's dress features a very similar leaf print to a shirt she's previously worn on

4. Yours, Curve Green Leaf-Print Wide-Leg Trousers

Description

While the trousers are available for the princely sum of £10.

5. Live Unlimited, Blue Floral-Print Resort Shirt

Description

This white-and-blue shirt is such a great investment for summer 2024. Hammond styled it over a

