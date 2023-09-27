The Secret To The Great British Bake Off’s Alison Hammond’s Flawless Make-Up

Some joyful news: The Great British Bake Off is back. Those who caught the new season's first episode last night were served ample slices of pure delight – and we're not just talking about cake. Endearing and eccentric intelligence analyst, Saku, 50, has already become a firm favourite on social media, GBBO has also been praised for the inclusion of Tasha, 27, who is the show's first deaf contestant, and then, there's Alison Hammond.

Swapping the This Morning studio for The Great British Bake Off tent (temporarily), Alison Hammond made her debut on the show alongside Bake Off regular Noel Fielding as the GBBO's newest host. Amid Cake Week's giggles, witty remarks and dazzling bakes, it was in fact the new addition of Alison's warm and charming presence that has captured the attention of fans. As for us? We couldn't take our eyes of her flawless make-up.

If you've kept up with Hammond, you'll know she's one for full glam (a woman after our own hearts). A buttery base, a smokey eye, full fluttery lashes and generous swipes of gloss are usually her MO while presenting This Morning, but not without the help of her go-to make-up artist Mikey Phillips.

She's an avid TikToker too, which means she often gives fans a BTS look at her backstage glam regime – very handy for those looking to know the ins and outs of her beauty secrets (guilty as charged). In one particular TikTok, Alison provides a very quick glance at her pro-make-up station while Mikey readies her for the day, which is all any make-up obsessive with a trained eye would need to dissect the contents of her beauty kit.

Keen to know how Alison Hammond achieves that flawless base? Shop her favourites below.

Shop: Alison Hammond's Favourite Make-Up Buys

2. Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation Description Hourglass never falls short on its base products, take this as a prime example. If you love a full ... read more