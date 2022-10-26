Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar Is Just What This Christmas Needs, To Be Honest

If you're looking for trending and seasonal products, Aldi may be the pick of the patch for affordable treats. From its irresistible beauty dupes (Glow toner for a fraction of the price, anyone?) or spooky Halloween decorations to stack up on for autumn, the supermarket is one to watch for cheap but genius products to shop. One thing we're most excited about at the end of this year is the return of the infamous Aldi wine advent calendar to sip on throughout the entirety of December. Just what we all need after the last few months.

Food and drink are obviously one of the many things that keep us merry throughout the Christmas season and when it comes to wine, you can never have enough (responsibly, of course). That's where the Aldi calendar comes in as one of the best advent calendars to choose, with its 24-day alternative advent calendar that is also a bargain for under £60. It's hard to resist when the festive season calls for treating yourself to a tipple, especially since daily headlines are fairly depressing. Whether you're a fan of a classic pinot grigio or like to branch out into a cinsault, there's something for everyone - or, keep it all for yourself. We won't blame you.

From October 30, you'll be able to snap up the advent calendar for just £59.99. For 24 bottles of wine, you could call it priceless. Sort of. So, if this hasn't tempted you enough, you can shop the Aldi wine advent calendar below. Who needs chocolate, after all?

What's in the Aldi wine advent calendar?