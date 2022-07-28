PSA: These Are Our Favourite 50 Buys Under £50 Now It’s Payday

We've finally made it to payday; always a cause for celebration. If you're looking to treat yourself, but are trying not to forget that your balance is about to get hit with a load of direct debit payments, we've found 50 buys that won't break the bank. They're all under £50 - several are even under £15 - and they're guaranteed to cheer you up on arrival. For the perfect cherry on top of all your summer outfits, it's got to be a scrunchie from Slick Back Scrunchies x Kanga (£10). Arket's Poplin Shorts, available in the sunniest shade of grass green, would look lovely with a crisp white shirt or a tangerine swimsuit (£35). Damson Madder's Feel-Good Floral Shirt tells you all you need to know in its name (£45). Made from 100% organic cotton, and covered in a flower power pattern, it's perfect for tucking into wide-leg jeans or wearing over your bikini by the pool.