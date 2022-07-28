  1. Home
PSA: These Are Our Favourite 50 Buys Under £50 Now It’s Payday

Treats that won't break the bank.

50 under £50
by Grazia |
Posted

We've finally made it to payday; always a cause for celebration. If you're looking to treat yourself, but are trying not to forget that your balance is about to get hit with a load of direct debit payments, we've found 50 buys that won't break the bank. They're all under £50 - several are even under £15 - and they're guaranteed to cheer you up on arrival. For the perfect cherry on top of all your summer outfits, it's got to be a scrunchie from Slick Back Scrunchies x Kanga (£10). Arket's Poplin Shorts, available in the sunniest shade of grass green, would look lovely with a crisp white shirt or a tangerine swimsuit (£35). Damson Madder's Feel-Good Floral Shirt tells you all you need to know in its name (£45). Made from 100% organic cotton, and covered in a flower power pattern, it's perfect for tucking into wide-leg jeans or wearing over your bikini by the pool.

Gallery

SHOP: 50 Under £50

Baggu, Standard Honey Leopard Print Bag
1 of 49

Anthropologie, Wing & Petal Mug
2 of 49

Slick Back Scrunchies x Kanga, Red & Yellow
3 of 49

Monki, Halterneck Vest Top
4 of 49

M&S Collection, Linen Rich Striped Bucket Hat
5 of 49

COS, Ribbed Tank Top
6 of 49

& Other Stories, Floral Gingham Ribbon Tie Bucket Hat
7 of 49

Stripe & Stare, Gingham Knickers 95% Biodegradable
8 of 49

ASOS DESIGN, Aviator Tortoise Sunglasses
9 of 49

The Ordinary, The Ordinary Natural Moisturising Factors + HA 100ml
10 of 49

SOCKSSS, Tennis Organic Cotton Blend Socks
11 of 49

Orelia, Ridged Gold Oval Hoops
12 of 49

Urban Outfitters, Mable Claw Clip
13 of 49

Arket, Poplin Shorts
14 of 49

Uniqlo, Cotton Volume Blouse
15 of 49

Zara, Printed Mini Dress
16 of 49

Mango, Oval Short Handle Bag
17 of 49

Gant, Sun Hat
18 of 49

J.Crew, Quartz Flake Necklace
19 of 49

Everlane, The High-Neck Cami
20 of 49

Brandy Melville, Quinn Jeans
21 of 49

H&M Home, Braided Storage Basket
22 of 49

Whistles, Flat Snake Chain Necklace, £25
23 of 49

Aligne, Galaxy Tie Back Top
24 of 49

Damson Madder, Feel Good Floral Shirt
25 of 49

Weekday, Sophie Open-Back Dress
26 of 49

Stradivarius, High Heel Sandals With Rhinestones
27 of 49

Zara Home, Notebook With Pocket
28 of 49

Gap, High Rise Pleated Khaki Shorts With Washwell
29 of 49

Reserved, Tencel Lyocell Rich Shirt With Embroidery
30 of 49

Monsoon, Mottled Glass Jug
31 of 49

River Island, Orange Cowl Neck Midi Dress
32 of 49

Oyoy Living Design, Mellow Spoon Pack Of 3, £14.50
33 of 49

L'Occitane, Citrus Verbena Granita Body Gel
34 of 49

Daisy London, Stacked Essential Ring 18ct Gold Plate
35 of 49

Neal's Yard, Sensitive Soothing Cleansing Milk
36 of 49

NARS, Euphoria Face Dew
37 of 49

Talia Collins, The Scrunchie
38 of 49

Quay, Real Me Sunglasses
39 of 49

Astrid & Miyu, Wave Pink Enamel Ear Cuff In Gold
40 of 49

Daily Paper, Cool Blue Ecap
41 of 49

Anni Lu, Maya Beach Bracelet
42 of 49

Toast, Fine Check Hand Woven Bandana
43 of 49

Kure Bazaar, Eco Nail Polish Argento
44 of 49

Jigsaw, Triangle Metal Hoop Earrings
45 of 49

Sézane, Anita Necklace
46 of 49

The Completist, Ballpoint Pen
47 of 49

Superga, Letter Logo Charm 'U'
48 of 49

Hobbs, Cromer Cross-Body Bag
49 of 49

