We've finally made it to payday; always a cause for celebration. If you're looking to treat yourself, but are trying not to forget that your balance is about to get hit with a load of direct debit payments, we've found 50 buys that won't break the bank. They're all under £50 - several are even under £15 - and they're guaranteed to cheer you up on arrival. For the perfect cherry on top of all your summer outfits, it's got to be a scrunchie from Slick Back Scrunchies x Kanga (£10). Arket's Poplin Shorts, available in the sunniest shade of grass green, would look lovely with a crisp white shirt or a tangerine swimsuit (£35). Damson Madder's Feel-Good Floral Shirt tells you all you need to know in its name (£45). Made from 100% organic cotton, and covered in a flower power pattern, it's perfect for tucking into wide-leg jeans or wearing over your bikini by the pool.
PSA: These Are Our Favourite 50 Buys Under £50 Now It’s Payday
Treats that won't break the bank.
1 of 49
2 of 49
3 of 49
4 of 49
5 of 49
6 of 49
7 of 49
8 of 49
9 of 49
10 of 49
11 of 49
12 of 49
13 of 49
14 of 49
15 of 49
16 of 49
17 of 49
18 of 49
19 of 49
20 of 49
21 of 49
22 of 49
23 of 49
24 of 49
25 of 49
26 of 49
27 of 49
28 of 49
29 of 49
30 of 49
31 of 49
32 of 49
33 of 49
34 of 49
35 of 49
36 of 49
37 of 49
38 of 49
39 of 49
40 of 49
41 of 49
42 of 49
43 of 49
44 of 49
45 of 49
46 of 49
47 of 49
48 of 49
49 of 49
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us